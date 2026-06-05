Dubai–South Africa business links strengthen as trade surges past R129bn

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers under Dubai Chambers, has organised a series of bilateral business meetings in Johannesburg between companies from Dubai and South Africa.

Source: Supplied. Salem Alshamsi, executive vice president of international relations at Dubai Chambers during the fireside chat at Dubai-South Africa Business Connect.

The initiative comes as both markets see growing opportunities to strengthen trade ties, with non-oil trade reaching over R129.2bn in 2025. The meetings formed part of a trade mission under the New Horizons initiative, aimed at expanding Dubai-based companies into high-potential global markets and strengthening international partnerships through a series of events held this week in Johannesburg.

The delegation from Dubai featured representatives from 24 companies operating across diverse sectors including construction and building materials; electronics; engineering; environmental solutions; fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG); food and beverages; healthcare; ICT and innovation; investments; manufacturing; and retail.

The expanding relationship between the two markets is also reflected in the chamber’s membership, with 873 companies from South Africa registered as active members by the end of Q1 2026. A total of 45 new South African companies joined the chamber during the first quarter of 2026.

As part of the trade mission, Dubai Chamber of Commerce organised the Dubai–South Africa Business Forum in co-operation with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Pretoria; the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition of the Republic of South Africa; the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI); and the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI).

The forum was attended by senior officials, business leaders, and representatives of local companies interested in exploring opportunities for partnership and co-operation between the two markets.

Speakers participating in the event included Salem Al Shamsi, executive vice president of international relations at Dubai Chambers; and advocate Mtho Xulu, president of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Trade ties strengthen

Al Shamsi stated: “The rapid growth in trade between Dubai and South Africa reflects the depth of our growing economic partnership and underlines the strong connections between our markets. In line with our commitment to building on this positive momentum, we are continuing to expand joint co-operation and create high-quality opportunities that support business growth and enhance trade and investment flows.

"This trade mission provides an important platform to open new channels for dialogue, strengthen business connections, and enable companies operating in Dubai to explore the promising opportunities offered by the South African market, which serves as a strategic gateway to markets across the African continent.”

The value of non-oil trade between South Africa and Dubai represents an increase of 265% over the last 10 years, with bilateral trade growing from around over R35.3bn in 2016.

During the forum, Dubai Chamber of Commerce delivered a comprehensive presentation on Dubai’s diverse economic landscape and the competitive advantages that position it as a global launchpad for companies and investors.

This was followed by a session on navigating the South African market, which highlighted the country's high-potential sectors and key trade and investment opportunities.