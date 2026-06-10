Banks face their biggest AI challenge: Managing decision risk

AI is no longer an emerging trend in banking; it is already shaping everything from fraud detection and risk management to customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Source: Supplied. Craig Stephens, advisory business solutions manager of SAS Africa.

The challenge facing banks today is not whether to use AI, but how to govern it responsibly as it becomes embedded in decision-making processes that directly affect customers, compliance and business outcomes.

AI risk does not live only in the model. It emerges when a model output becomes a recommendation, an alert, an approval, an escalation, or an automated action. In banking, this impacts customers, balance sheets, regulatory obligations, operational teams, and the level of trust an institution earns, and maintains.

In my view, this is where many banks now face their most important AI test. Strategies, pilots, principles, and innovation teams have value, but AI only becomes safe to scale when oversight, accountability, and control are built into daily execution.

Governance has to become operational

When institutions talk about AI governance, the first instinct is often to look for a tool. But governance starts with culture because people need to understand what responsible AI means, where accountability sits, and when human judgement must challenge an automated output.

That culture has to be supported by operations, compliance, and oversight that work in practice. Data needs proper management, models need lifecycle testing, and AI-enabled decisioning must be observable and traceable enough for the bank to understand how decisions were reached. Risks, policies, and escalation paths also need clear ownership.

This is what separates AI experimentation from AI capable of operating in a regulated enterprise. Banking has always depended on trust, evidence, and control. AI does not remove those requirements. It raises the standard because decisions can now be made faster, across more workflows, and with more complex combinations of data, rules, models, and human judgement.

Decisioning is where the risk lands

The point at which AI risk becomes real is often the decision itself. A model can be tested in isolation, but the bank still needs to understand what happens when its output enters a live decision flow. Without that structure, AI can spread faster than governance can follow.

This is also where shadow AI becomes a risk. Employees will experiment with accessible tools, and some experiments may reveal valuable use cases. But without visibility of where AI is being used, which models or agents are involved, and which decisions are being influenced, the institution cannot manage the risk properly.

A responsible AI programme, therefore, needs an inventory of what exists across the organisation, including traditional models, AI systems, agents, use cases, standards, internal policies, regulatory requirements, and the decision flows where AI is being applied. Leaders need to know what AI they have, where it is being used, who owns it, and how it is governed.

From policy to control

AI governance becomes useful when it moves from intention into operating control. That means building it into the analytics lifecycle, from experimentation through deployment, monitoring, and review, and applying the same discipline to internally developed and third-party AI.

This becomes more important as model-driven decisions moves from isolated pilots into connected enterprise workflows. A model may begin in one business unit, but its outputs can influence credit, fraud, collections, customer service, risk management, or operations. If each area governs AI differently, the bank creates inconsistency where consistency matters most.

Operationalising AI governance requires practical discipline. Use cases must be assessed before they scale; models must be linked to controls; policies must be mapped to workflows; and accountability must be assigned. Audit readiness should be built into the way AI is managed from the start.

The human element remains central. Employees need to understand when to trust AI, when to question it, when to escalate, and how to work within approved processes. A bank cannot govern analytics at scale effectively if governance is understood only by risk, compliance, or data science teams. It has to reach the people who design, approve, and challenge AI-enabled decisions.

Why this matters for African banks

For African banks, this is especially relevant. Financial institutions are scaling digital services while managing the pressure of fraud, regulatory scrutiny, legacy modernisation, inclusion demands, and rising customer expectations. AI can help banks respond faster, but speed without control creates its own risk.

Banks that get this right will move beyond isolated pilots and build AI into the fabric of decision-making. They will have clearer visibility of their AI landscape, stronger control over models and agents, better alignment with policy, and more confidence when regulators, customers, or executives ask how a decision was made.

AI in banking will not be judged only by the sophistication of the technology. It will be judged by the quality of the decisions it supports and the trust those decisions earn. Governance is how banks translate AI vision into operational reality. Without governance, AI remains experimentation. With it, it becomes accountable decisioning at scale.