After 28 years, Interroll says local expertise still wins in South Africa

For nearly three decades, Interroll has built a strong presence in South Africa by combining global engineering expertise with local capability to deliver innovative material handling solutions.

Source: Supplied. Gavin Hall, managing director of Interroll South Africa.

As logistics, manufacturing and e-commerce environments evolve, the company continues to help customers improve efficiency, resilience and sustainability through modular conveyor technology, automation, digitisation and energy-efficient systems. Interroll’s 28-year journey reflects a commitment to innovation, long-term partnerships and supporting the future of smarter supply chains.

“Many of our customers have been with us for decades,” says Gavin Hall, managing director of Interroll South Africa. “That reflects not only the quality and reliability of our products, but our ability to evolve alongside our customers’ changing requirements and provide access to the latest technologies shaping the future of material handling.”

Part of the global Interroll Group, which was founded in Switzerland in 1959 and today serves industries ranging from e-commerce and retail to manufacturing, food and beverage, airports and courier logistics, Interroll established its South African presence in 1998. Over nearly three decades, the company has evolved from a sales-focused operation into a local manufacturing and service hub capable of supporting customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their material handling systems.

Hall ascribes the company’s longevity in the local market to both its commitment to South Africa and its ability to continuously adapt to changing customer requirements. “From day one, Interroll South Africa has been more than a sales and repair centre,” he highlights.

“Our local assembly capability has enabled us to supply the full Interroll product range while maintaining the same global quality standards that define the Interroll brand. Today, we operate as a fully-fledged manufacturing facility, combining global-engineering excellence with local manufacturing expertise,” explains Hall.

As the market evolved and customers demanded faster delivery times and greater support, the company expanded its local capabilities significantly. Today, it manufactures rollers locally and has a dedicated drum-motor repair centre. This provides maintenance and lifecycle services, allowing for faster response times while maintaining the quality standards associated with the global Interroll brand.

Building on a foundation of innovation

“We have always believed in modularity. Our original aluminium Modulink conveyor modules proved incredibly durable, with many still operating today,” says Hall. The introduction of the Modular Conveyor Platform (MCP) built on that legacy, delivering a plug-and-play system that is flexible, scalable and quick to install.

“The platform strategy has also enabled us to manufacture more efficiently while maintaining the consistently high quality and global standards that customers expect from Interroll, backed by worldwide availability,” notes Hall.

Introduced globally in 2014, the MCP enables system integrators to design and deploy highly flexible conveyor systems using standardised modules that can be expanded, reconfigured and maintained with ease. The platform’s plug-and-play architecture has become a benchmark within the industry, allowing businesses to scale operations as requirements evolve.

“The MCP was a significant milestone for Interroll,” notes Hall. It simplified design, installation, expansion and maintenance, while providing customers with the scalability they need to support future growth. Its success demonstrates the value of standardised, modular solutions in today’s fast-moving logistics environment.

The platform continues to evolve through innovations such as MCP Play, which incorporate advanced software functionality, intelligent controls and enhanced connectivity to support Industry 4.0 environments. These capabilities enable customers to improve throughput, reduce commissioning times and gain deeper operational insights through real-time data and analytics.

Supporting the next generation of logistics

South Africa’s logistics and supply chain sector has undergone significant transformation in recent years, driven largely by the rapid growth of e-commerce and rising customer expectations around fulfilment speed and service quality.

According to Hall, this trend is creating growing demand for automated, data-driven logistics infrastructure capable of delivering higher efficiency and reliability. “E-commerce growth remains one of the most significant drivers of change in the market,” he remarks.

Businesses are investing heavily in logistics infrastructure, warehouse automation and last-mile delivery capabilities. At the same time, they are looking for solutions that improve efficiency, provide operational visibility and support long-term growth.

This shift is also accelerating demand for technologies that enable predictive maintenance, real-time performance monitoring and intelligent system optimisation.

“Customers increasingly expect data-driven operations, predictive maintenance and real-time visibility to be embedded into system performance. Our solutions continue to evolve to support these requirements while helping customers maximise uptime and productivity,” emphasises Hall.

Driving sustainability through efficiency

Alongside automation and digitalisation, energy efficiency has become a major focus area for logistics operators worldwide. Interroll’s product portfolio incorporates a range of technologies designed to reduce energy consumption without compromising performance.

These include intelligent conveyor systems with demand-based operation to optimise energy use, combined with zero-pressure accumulation (ZPA), where zone-based control prevents contact and back-pressure between products.

“Energy efficiency is becoming increasingly important for customers, particularly in South Africa where energy security remains a key consideration. Smart systems that optimise energy usage while maintaining throughput can deliver meaningful operational benefits and cost savings,” adds Hall.

Local presence, global expertise

While Interroll’s solutions are deployed worldwide by leading brands across e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing and retail, the company believes its long-standing local presence remains a key differentiator in the South African market.

Some customer relationships span decades, reflecting the company’s reputation for reliability, technical support and long-term partnership. “Our customers value not only the quality and reliability of our products, but also the fact that our local team has direct access to global expertise and decision-makers within the broader Interroll organisation,” says Hall.

As South African businesses continue investing in smarter, more agile supply chains, Interroll remains focused on helping customers improve productivity, increase operational resilience and prepare for the future of material handling.

“Material handling is evolving rapidly. Whether it is automation, data analytics, energy efficiency or e-commerce fulfilment, our role is to ensure customers have access to proven technologies and the expertise required to remain competitive. After 28 years in South Africa, that commitment remains as strong as ever,” concludes Hall.