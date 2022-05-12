FBW begins work on first major design project in West Africa

FBW Group has been appointed as architect and design consultant, and structural and MEP engineer on development work at the Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine in Fajara. It is designing a new accommodation block and a training centre, totalling around 2,000m2.

The MRC Unit is one of two research units established in sub-Saharan Africa by MRC. It is home to a concentration of scientific expertise and medical and health research platforms in the West African region.Said Stuart Harley, FBW’s director of operations: “We have a strong working relationship with MRC that goes back more than 10 years, and we’re extremely pleased to have been appointed to this latest development for organisations that are at the forefront of medical research in Africa."“It is also pleasing to be widening our footprint on the continent and to be working on a major design project in West Africa for the first time,” said Harley.