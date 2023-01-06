Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Criminal Law News Botswana

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Botswana's ex-president Khama asks court to set aside arrest warrant

6 Jan 2023
By: Brian Benza
Botswana's former president Ian Khama has filed an urgent court application seeking to strike down an arrest warrant issued against him by a magistrate last week.
Botswana's former President Ian Khama returns to his seat after giving a speech during the Botswana-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Pretoria, South Africa, 11 November 2016. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Botswana's former President Ian Khama returns to his seat after giving a speech during the Botswana-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Pretoria, South Africa, 11 November 2016. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Khama, whose father Seretse Khama was Botswana's founding president, is in a dispute with his successor and incumbent President Mokgweetsi Masisi which resulted in him quitting the ruling Botswana Democratic Party in 2019.

The warrant was issued after Khama, who has been living in South Africa since November 2021, failed to turn up in court to answer charges laid against him in April.

They include unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and procuring the registration of a firearm by false pretence.

Khama has asked the high court in Gaborone for the warrant against him to be set aside or for its execution to be stayed, citing a lack of evidence for his prosecution, court papers released on Thursday, 5 January, showed.

"The warrant of arrest threatens my right to liberty in circumstances where I have committed no crime...should this warrant of arrest not be stayed or set aside...I would suffer irreparable harm which cannot be compensated for in any form," he said in the filing.

His lawyer said Khama is still waiting to be given a date for the hearing. Khama has missed court appearances since he was charged in April, saying he feared for his life in Botswana.

Khama is now the patron of a splinter political party, the Botswana Patriotic Front.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Brian Benza

Reporting by Brian Benza; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Angus MacSwan
Read more: Ian Khama, Mokgweetsi Masisi, Brian Benza

Related

India's Jindal wins bid to build Botswana's 300MW coal power plant
India's Jindal wins bid to build Botswana's 300MW coal power plant22 Nov 2022
Botswana wins bid to host anti-conflict diamond watchdog
Botswana wins bid to host anti-conflict diamond watchdog7 Nov 2022
Botswana resumes beef exports to the EU
Botswana resumes beef exports to the EU20 Oct 2022
Botswana suspends beef exports over suspected FMD outbreak
Botswana suspends beef exports over suspected FMD outbreak25 Aug 2022
De Beers extends Botswana sales deal as it negotiates new contract
De Beers extends Botswana sales deal as it negotiates new contract17 Dec 2021
Work set to start on Botswana coal mine in 2022 despite pressure
Work set to start on Botswana coal mine in 2022 despite pressure8 Nov 2021
A 1,098 carat diamond, discovered in Botswana and believed to be the third largest gem-quality stone ever to be mined, is seen in this undated handout picture received June 16, 2021. Debswana Diamond Company/Handout via Reuters.
Botswana unearths world's third largest diamond17 Jun 2021
Botswana suspends some SA animal, meat imports
Botswana suspends some SA animal, meat imports1 Jun 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz