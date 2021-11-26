UK's 'knee-jerk' Red List temporary ban throws South African travellers into a muddle

Britain announced on Thursday that it would be temporarily halting flights from South Africa and some neighbouring countries owing to the threat of the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, leaving travellers in a state of disarray.



Source: Pexels Travel agencies and industry associations have criticised the country’s decision to put South Africa back on its Covid-19 Red List as a “knee-jerk” reaction with a “domino effect”, as other countries follow suit.



While South Africa has raised concerns about the UK government’s decision, a National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting scheduled for Sunday, may provide some clarity.



