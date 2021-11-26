Industries

UK's 'knee-jerk' Red List temporary ban throws South African travellers into a muddle

26 Nov 2021
By: Victoria O'Regan
Britain announced on Thursday that it would be temporarily halting flights from South Africa and some neighbouring countries owing to the threat of the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, leaving travellers in a state of disarray.

Source:
Source: Pexels
Travel agencies and industry associations have criticised the country’s decision to put South Africa back on its Covid-19 Red List as a “knee-jerk” reaction with a “domino effect”, as other countries follow suit.

While South Africa has raised concerns about the UK government’s decision, a National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting scheduled for Sunday, may provide some clarity.

Continue reading the full article on Daily Maverick.
SOURCE

Daily Maverick
Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.
Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
