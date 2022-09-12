Unveiled: The all-new Honda BR-V

It's a seven-seater and takes on an SUV identity. Ever since my social media postings following the launch, I have been asked what BR-V means. The acronym stands for bold runabout vehicle. Now that I have put that to bed, let me tell you more about this second-generation Honda BR-V. Firstly, the outward styling is attractive with the clan and sleek lines, with simplicity. The interior is versatile and practical. A lot of attention has been paid to safety features and entertainment, whilst the chassis and suspension have also been upgraded, adding to the smoothness of the ride, as I experienced for three hours of freeway and urban driving.

Image supplied

Great handling and stability. One of the biggest take-out from the drive was just how economical the fuel consumption attained, with just 6.2ls per 100kms. Impressive indeed. The All-New Honda BR-V combines the characteristics of an SUV with the space and utility offered by an MPV. Another was just how silent the vehicle was whilst in motion with very little noise vibration and harshness.

Comfortable by design

The interior of the All-New BR-V is pleasant. It is uncluttered and the use of quality materials and finishes throughout the cabin underline its stylish appeal. The fascia showcases Honda’s latest design philosophy which is being rolled out across all its latest models. Fabric seats are standard on all but the Elegance model, that features synthetic leather upholstery and additional trim finishes.

The rearmost seats have a 50/50 split and the second row a 60/40 split, allowing for a variety of practical seating and cargo configurations. With all seats in position, seven occupants can be seated comfortably, while still providing a very usable amount of luggage space. The third-row seats can be folded down if more luggage-carrying capacity is required.

There is also air-conditioning for rear-seat passengers. The driver has a seat that is adjustable for height, and also benefits from a 4.2” TFT display on the dashboard which provides information on features such as active Honda SENSING functions.

The infotainment has also been upgraded for the second-generation BR-V. Fitted as standard on all models is a brand new 7-inch touch screen system with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Comfort and Elegance models gain an integrated reverse parking camera for added convenience.

The look

The All-New BR-V looks the part of a true SUV. While remaining graceful and elegant, it imparts a sense of toughness, with a body that is 35mm longer and 45mm wider offering generous amounts of space for occupants in all three rows.

Image supplied

Image supplied

The All-New BR-V also has a completely redesigned front end that accentuates its rugged new appearance, with the most prominent features being an aggressive and sporty new grille and newly designed LED daytime running lights and headlamps. The rear end also sports a LED rear taillight cluster which neatly blends in with the body lines.

Powertrain

The All-New BR-V features Honda’s latest 1.5L Dohc i-Vtecv engine with a maximum power output of 89kW at 6,600 r/min and peak torque of 145Nm at 4,300r/min.

The Trend model is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the Comfort has the option of either a six-speed manual or a CVT, which has been specifically tuned for the BR-V. The Elegance is available exclusively with the CVT.

Impeccable safety

The All-New BR-V features Honda’s premium suite of active safety features, collectively known as Honda Sensing. As with all Honda models, the BR-V has also been designed using Honda's proprietary advanced compatibility engineering body structure technology. The entire BR-V range now also features vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, emergency stop signal, anti‑lock braking system and Isofix child seat anchors. Dual front and side airbags are standard across the range, with the comfort and elegance models gaining curtain airbags as well.

Collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise, lane keeping assist system, road departure mitigation, forward collision warning, lane watch camera and auto high-beam is offered in the elegance model.

Pricing:

1.5 Trend MT: R379, 900

1.5L Comfort MT: R409, 900

1.5L Comfort CVT: R434, 900

1.5L Elegance CVT: R459, 900

All models come standard with a five-year 200,000km warranty, with the Comfort and Elegance including a four-year 60,000km service plan as standard.