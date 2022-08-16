Shoprite first in SA to acquire 100 new fuel-efficient Scania Euro V trucks

In a first for retail in South Africa, the Shoprite Group has acquired more than 100 of the most fuel-efficient trucks in southern Africa, namely Scania Euro V trucks.

Source: Supplied

The trucks have a proven fuel saving of around 10% along with lower emissions and form part of the Group's commitment to reduce its environmental impact.

"Operational and supply chain efficiency plays a critical role in ensuring that the Group remains Africa’s most affordable and accessible retailer while reducing our environmental impact. We are relentless in our efforts to improve efficiencies in our supply chain as these measures are key to extending our customers’ spending abilities," explains Andrew Havinga, chief Supply chain officer for the Group.

These efforts include changing to more fuel-efficient trucks and installing solar PV on trailers, as these trucks can be switched off while the refrigeration and tailgate lift continues to run on solar power.

"By further increasing the energy efficiency of our trucks and training our drivers on how to reduce fuel consumption, we are able to lower the comparative impact of the distance our fleet travels every year," Havinga continues.

During the 2020/2021 financial year, the Group’s fleet travelled close to 90 million km and delivered more than 350 million cases of products to its stores.

The Group’s fleet currently includes 903 trucks and 1 360 trailers, of which 928 are fitted with solar panels, and it will be growing its fleet of fuel-efficient Euro V trucks annually with an additional 140 units planned by the end of 2023.