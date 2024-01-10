BizTrends2024: Cash retail is king in commercial property

People generally associate commercial property with office space, however, the clear industry frontrunners for 2023 would have to be retail and industrial property. Adding to this is heightened demand for auction properties and commercial space in the Western Cape.
While industrial properties continue to be the preferred choice in commercial real estate, driven by heightened e-commerce demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Q3 Rode Report indicates a slowdown in rental growth within this asset class.
The effects of load shedding cannot be overlooked
All asset classes have been heavily impacted by load shedding and its subsequent knock-on effect on productivity. “2023 was a defining year for the country’s energy crisis and landlords have had to fork out a lot of money to ensure that their tenants can continue normal operations.”
Local reports by the Association of Communications and Technology suggest that telecommunications companies like MTN and Vodacom will have spent R1.1bn on diesel in 2023 alone.
Another prime example of the cost implications of load shedding would have to be South Africa’s retail sector. The country’s largest retailer, Shoprite is said to be spending R95m on diesel per month. In fact, the company spent the same amount in one quarter of 2023 as it did for the whole of 2022.
Looking ahead, The five rising trends for 2024 are as follows:
As rate cuts come to the fore, so does a landlord’s ability to start to recoup cash flow and benefit from higher yields. While interest-rate cuts are not the solution to the problem, they will ignite investor confidence and kickstart further activity among asset classes – particularly the office sector which has been in a lull since 2020.
We continue to see heightened demand for auction as a preferred method of sale for some. Recently, we brought a billion-rand portfolio of properties to the market, achieving excellent results on the auction floor.
For large-scale assets, sealed bids have proved to be popular, and this trend is set to soar. We continue to see more sellers opting for sealed bids on properties valued at over R50m. It is an efficient method of sale that ensures transparency and generates some healthy competition.
Fortress aims to double its solar capacity by 2025, recognising this as a key pillar for growth in its portfolio, while Attacq announced growth at Mall of Africa thanks to new retail brands and upgraded stores. Growthpoint is investing R63bn into student accommodation as a stable asset class and has announced improved earnings at flagship property, the V&A Waterfront.
Galetti, as an example, consistently experiences strong demand during auctions for cash retail properties. These prime locations draw significant foot traffic, and data indicates substantial cash circulation despite current conditions.
Moreover, JSE-listed REIT, Vukile Property Fund has taken a bullish stance on expansion in the rural- and township retail market. The company recently announced the acquisition of a 60 000m² mall in Mthatha.
