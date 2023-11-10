Industries

Nutrition Company news South Africa

TBF advocates for nutritious breakfast alternatives

10 Nov 2023
Issued by: Ambani Reputation Management
In light of the unprecedented challenges posed by the global egg shortage and avian flu crisis, the Tiger Brands Foundation (TBF) is taking proactive steps to address the impact on protein consumption and overall nutrition. Recognising the urgency of the situation, TBF is championing the promotion of nutritious breakfast alternatives, including superfoods, as a vital component of maintaining a balanced diet.
TBF advocates for nutritious breakfast alternatives

Superfoods are foods with a very high nutritional density that offer maximum nutritional benefits for minimal calories. They are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and are typically plant-based, such as nuts, berries, whole grains or leafy greens.

Karl Muller, operational manager at Tiger Brands Foundation, emphasised the importance of returning to the basics when it comes to nutrition. "In the face of these challenging times, Tiger Brands Foundation advocates for nutritious breakfast alternatives in the face of global egg shortage and avian flu crisis, we believe that by incorporating superfoods into our meals, we can provide essential nutrients that support overall well-being," said Muller.

The current global crisis has led to a surge in egg prices, resulting in scarcity and impacting the accessibility of this vital source of protein. Recognising the need for immediate action, TBF has redoubled its efforts to provide nutritious alternatives to school-aged children through its in-school programme. By continuing to serve and provide high-quality, nutrient-dense and fortified foods, TBF aims to ensure that learners receive the vital nutrients necessary for their growth and development.

Muller further stated, "Through our in-school programme, we are committed to ensuring that children have access to a balanced and nourishing breakfast, even in the face of these unprecedented challenges. Having always served a healthy fortified breakfast porridge instead of eggs, we aim to safeguard the health and well-being of our future generations."

He explained that fortified foods contain added vitamins and minerals that are not naturally present in them. Fortification boosts nutritional levels and is common for foods such as grains, milk and juice. Cereal is one of the most commonly fortified foods.

Tiger Brands Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to the well-being of communities and urges stakeholders across all sectors to join in the effort to address the current crisis and secure a healthier, more resilient future.

About Tiger Brands Foundation:

The Tiger Brands Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of communities through sustainable nutrition initiatives. With a focus on providing nutritious meals to school-aged children, the foundation strives to empower future generations with the tools they need to thrive.

Ambani Reputation Management
Ambani Reputation Management is a full-service reputation management agency that offers strategic, creative reputation management ideas on both digital and traditional platforms.
