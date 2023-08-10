Industries

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News Morocco

Africa


Morocco tenders for 400MW solar plant in Atlas Mountains

10 Aug 2023
By: Ahmed Eljechtimi
Morocco's renewable energy agency Masen launched a pre-qualification tender on Wednesday, 9 August, for the third phase of a solar power project in the Atlas mountains.
Source: Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters
The tender asks developers to submit pre-qualification documents by 20 October to finance, build and operate the 400MW Noor Midelt III using photovoltaic (PV) technology.

Masen appointed a consortium led by EDF Renouvelables to develop the 800MW first phase of the project, Noor Midelt I, in 2019 combining PV and concentrated solar power (CSP) technology.

Four years later, the first phase is yet to be completed partly due to disagreements over CSP technology, sources say.

Shell to supply Morocco with LNG in 12-year deal
By 17 Jul 2023

Last month, Masen announced it had pre-qualified six consortiums to bid as developers for the 400MW second phase of the project, Noor Midelt II, a PV plant with two-hour storage capacity.

Renewable energy represented 18% of actual electricity production in Morocco in 2022, with coal accounting for the rest. Renewables account for 40% of installed power capacity, which Morocco wants to raise to 52% by 2030.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: solar energy, photovoltaic technology, Masen, Ahmed Eljechtimi

News

