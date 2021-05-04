BREAKING: Eclipse Communications launches Mauritius office

Eclipse Communications officially opened the doors to its Mauritius operation, the agency's first African office outside of South Africa, today. The move forms part of the agency's drive to increase its footprint throughout Africa, due to its clients continental needs.

Cheryl Reddy

Aradhna Boodhoo-Laumond

Managing partner and Africa lead of Eclipse Communications, Cheryl Reddy, says the Eclipse Communications’ Mauritius launch is an extension of the agency’s full-service communications offering and is part of its diversification and continued growth strategy on the continent. The Mauritian agency will, very much like the South African agency, offer multiple disciplines to clients such as public relations, digital media and eventing, with key focus on reputation management, 24/7 media monitoring and social listening, influence and engagement and data driven strategies and execution.“While the agency is rooted in South Africa with offices in all economic hubs, there was a need to extend our reach in select markets on the continent, in line with our clients’ growing needs. When we conducted a Mauritius market landscape assessment we discovered numerous growth opportunities, and a need for diversified offerings, strategic insights and guidance for brands.“Notably, the Mauritian government adjusted its legislation to attract more foreign investment, expected to boost additional growth opportunities. In addition, South Africans have been particularly interested in the country, seeking diversification for investments or researching the island’s retirement options,” she adds.Reddy says Eclipse Communications is committed to being a leading, innovative communications agency in South Africa, Mauritius and the rest of Africa, through either owned offices or in-country communications agency partnerships. “As a full-service communications partner, we are focused on guiding brands’ growth through adaptable messaging, multiple platforms and personal interactions.”The Mauritius operation will cater for opportunities to service local brands and/or local brands with global needs. After all, global competency and local agility is the lifeblood of Eclipse Communications.The Mauritian operation will be headed up by Aradhna Boodhoo-Laumond, recently appointed as communications director. With more than 16 years of experience in the education and communications sectors, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the agency and is intent on guiding and growing the Mauritius operation.Boodhoo-Laumond is excited to be working at an award-winning agency with a solid track record of guiding brand growth, as well as a growing international network. She said, “As economies undergo a major paradigm shift following the global pandemic, businesses are exploring new ways of engaging stakeholders and their rapidly evolving aspirations. Communication has therefore become even more valuable in helping them remain top of mind. The Eclipse Communications Mauritius launch could not have been more timely, with its enormous potential to be the conduit for Mauritian brands to cross borders into Africa and the rest of the world. We are excited about the many possibilities ahead.”Reddy says the agency places innovative, adaptive thinking and agility at the heart of what it does. “With her most recent experience on leading brands in a wide array of industries across Mauritius and Reunion Island, Aradhna is an exceptional addition to our management team. Her extensive experience in management, public relations, strategy, crisis management, events management, media relations and public consultation activities will serve her well in not only leading the Mauritius operation, but being instrumental to our African growth story,” says Reddy.In the midst of the global pandemic, Eclipse Communications signed in-country partnership agreements with four communications agencies in Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia and Uganda, respectively. The agency is also the Africa Hub of Sermo’s international network of independent communications agencies across the world.“Our Mauritian clients will benefit from our extensive network both on and off the African continent, as well as our team of cross-functional, channel agnostic, and out-of-the-box thinkers, who are committed to creating award-winning campaigns locally and delivering exceptional value for our clients,” concludes Reddy.