FMCG News Global

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Stage two of D&AD Awards judging: 890 entries shortlisted
    D&AD today announced the shortlisted entries across the Advertising, Culture, Design, Impact and Next categories, following the second and final stage of 2021 D&AD Awards judging. The news follows the first round of shortlists announced last week, amidst robust submission figures after a year of unprecedented challenges for the creative sector. The entries this year have not only surpassed expected numbers but also continue to show the quality of work being produced within the industry.
  • POS transaction values predicted to exceed $17.3tn globally by 2026
    The total value of transactions processed by POS terminals will exceed $17.3tn in 2026, from $14.8tn in 2021; growing 28%. This is according to a new study by Juniper Research titled POS Terminals: Device Innovation, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecasts 2021-2026.
  • Danone names Antoine de Saint-Affrique as CEO
    Danone has appointed former Barry Callebaut CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique as its new chief executive office, effective 15 September 2021.
    Show more
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad

    Africa

    More...Submit news
    Business services
    Advertise on Bizcommunity
    Enquire

    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    Danone names Antoine de Saint-Affrique as CEO

    20 May 2021
    Danone has appointed former Barry Callebaut CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique as its new chief executive office, effective 15 September 2021.

    Antoine de Saint-Affrique. Credit: Barry Callebaut

    De Saint-Affrique stepped down as CEO at chocolate maker Barry Callebaut at the end of August, a role he occupied since which he occupied since October 2015. Prior to Barry Callebaut, Antoine de Saint-Affrique held a series of senior executive positions at global consumer goods company Unilever, where he notably led the Foods division.

    He replaces Danone's long-time head Emmanuel Faber, who announced in March he was leaving as Danone following pressure from activists agitating for a leadership shake-up. Antoine de Saint-Affrique thus succeeds the joint interim leadership of Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta and Shane Grant at Danone.

    The food company's board of directors also decided to propose Antoine de Saint-Affrique as a new member to the board of Danone for appointment at the next annual shareholders’ meeting in April 2022.

    GLOBAL

    Danone's CEO has been ousted for being progressive - blame society not activist shareholders

    Danone's chief executive and chairman, Emmanuel Faber, is to step down after activist shareholders called for his removal...

    By Arturo Bris 23 Mar 2021


    New chapter of leadership


    Gilles Schnepp, chairman, said: “As a board we have delivered on our promise to search and find swiftly the best person to lead Danone through the next phase of our evolution. This marks a new chapter of leadership and a continuation of how we, as a board, have been transitioning governance at the company for a few weeks already.

    "We unanimously agree that Antoine de Saint-Affrique is a standout leader in the consumer goods world. He has a distinguished track record of innovation and delivery. Importantly, he brings the right blend of strategic vision, international consumer goods experience, and operational execution skills to Danone. The board is confident that Antoine, together with the rest of the leadership team, will deliver sustainable value for shareholders, and all our stakeholders.

    "Antoine’s proven ability to successfully deliver a purpose-led growth strategy in a sustainable way fits well with our Mission and long-term goals. He will have all the room and resources a CEO can have to best assess and direct Danone’s strategy for the future. In welcoming him, I would also like to thank Veronique and Shane, on behalf of the board, for their diligence and support in the joint interim leadership of the company they will hold until September 15.”

    AFRICA

    #Newsmaker: Yokesh Maharaj to advance Mondelez's growth in Sub-Saharan Africa

    This Africa Month, we chat to Mondelez International's new president of its Sub-Saharan Africa business unit about mapping a growth strategy in Africa...

    By Lauren Hartzenberg 11 May 2021


    Antoine de Saint-Affrique commented: “I am proud and honoured to join and soon lead a company which has always been an inspiration for me. I have tremendous admiration for Danone’s rich heritage and pioneering spirit in all fields: its strong and innovative portfolio of brands that have brought health through food to people around the world for so long; the dual social and economic project which has been at the heart of the company’s purpose for decades; and its strong and unique people culture which respects both diversity and inclusivity.

    "I believe Danone has significant potential to continue to shape and contribute to how people eat and drink globally, and I am looking forward to, together with all Danoners, the executive committee and the board, writing our next chapter of growth and further progressing Danone’s mission.“
    Comment

    Read more: Danone, FMCG, consumer packaged goods, Barry Callebaut, consumer goods, Emmanuel Faber

    Related

    #Newsmaker: Yokesh Maharaj to advance Mondelez's growth in Sub-Saharan Africa11 May 2021
    Michel Doukeris to succeed Carlos Brito as AB InBev CEO6 May 2021
    African countries reach tipping point for e-commerce adoption - PayU data29 Apr 2021
    Nestlé becomes first FMCG company to join Polyco20 Apr 2021
    #BehindtheBrandManager: Kate Owen, Uber SA marketing manager for Rides and Eats15 Apr 2021
    Nestlé opens plant-based food factory in Malaysia8 Apr 2021
    Is that a good egg? How chocolate makers rate on social and environmental measures6 Apr 2021
    Record triumph for Woolworths Mature Gouda at SA Dairy Awards29 Mar 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz