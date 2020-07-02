NYF's AME Awards 2020 AME Report

The New York Festivals AME Awards has released the 2020 AME Report, a two-tiered ranking of the world's most successful agencies and brands according to their achievements in the AME Awards.
The AME Agency Report honours agencies who have produced cutting-edge and measurably effective creative work on behalf of prominent advertisers. The AME Brand Report recognizes innovative brands for their game-changing campaigns and the brave advertisers who approved these compelling campaigns. All 2020 AME winners determined by the Grand Jury are parsed in the AME annual rankings brief.
For 2020 high scoring agencies from 4 out of the 5 regions that AME receives entries from earned a spot on the AME Report: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa.
Overman South Korea took the top-ranking spot on the 2020 AME Agency Report earning the highest number of points for their campaign for the NGO Save the Children.
Says Seung Eun Jang, founder/CEO/creative director, Overman South Korea:
We are, indeed, privileged to part of the AME Agency Report. To the jury and to all those who made this possible we thank you sincerely. To all the amazing companies – whose work was absolutely awe-inspiring and unparalleled – We congratulate you for showing such spectacularly wonders. We have learned so much and will continue to inspire in the world of advertising and marketing.
AME Agency Report
Overman South Korea
AMVBBDO United Kingdom
Zulu Alpha Kilo Canada
Serviceplan Group Germany
FP7 McCann Dubai
Unicef USA
Affinity Australia
McCann Health United Kingdom
Razorfish USA, Starcom USA and VMLY&R USA*
TBWA\Singapore & PHD Singapore, Singapore**
Team One USA and McCann Health New York USA*
Multiple agencies that achieved recognition on the AME Agency Report saw their award-winning work created for prominent brands earn their clients a position on the 2020 AME Brand Report.
AME Brand Report
Save the Children - Overman South Korea
Libresse - AMVBBDO United Kingdom
Donner Sang Compter - FP7 McCann Dubai and Unicef - Unicef USA*
Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) -Serviceplan Group Germany
Tourism Central Coast - Affinity Australia and Volkswagen - Inspire x Goodstein China & PHD China (***) *
OCO Opticians - McCann Health United Kingdom
Dove - Razorfish USA, Samsung Galaxy S10 -Starcom USA, and Guinness - AMVBBDO United Kingdom*
Unbranded disease education - McCann Health New York USA and Colin’s Hope - FCB Health New York USA *
*Denotes tie in rank ** Denotes agencies working together on same campaign *** Denotes agencies working on the same brand
The AME Report utilises a creative ranking system based on overall points earned for winning entries and provides an account of the highest-ranking agencies and brands within this year’s competition with thumbnail descriptions of campaigns and results.
To view the 2019 AME Report visit, AME Report. To view the 2020 AME Awards winner’s gallery, click here.
