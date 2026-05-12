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    South Africa's unemployment rate rises in first quarter

    South Africa's unemployment rate rose to 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026 from 31.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.
    12 May 2026
    12 May 2026
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    • Statistics South Africa said the number of unemployed people increased to 8.137 million in January-March, compared with 7.836 million in October-December.

    • The official jobless rate has been above 30% for more than five years and is among the highest in the world.

    • The coalition government formed in 2024 has struggled to meaningfully boost job creation, despite investor optimism about reforms and a modest pickup in economic growth.

    • Job losses were broad-based in the first three months of this year, with only three out of 10 sectors tracked by Stats SA recording job gains.

    • The community and social services sector had the biggest number of job losses in the first quarter of 2026.

    • Manufacturing, mining and agriculture saw employment increases.

    • An expanded definition of unemployment rose to 43.7% in the first quarter from 42.1% previously.

    • Young people and Black women remain especially vulnerable to unemployment in South Africa.

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    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
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