South Africa's unemployment rate rises in first quarter

Top stories
Marketing & MediaPublicist, DJ & fashion designer Maria McCloy has died at 50
Karabo Ledwaba 1 hour
ESG & Sustainability6 dead and 83,184 affected as Cape Town calls for urgent donations
1 hour
Marketing & MediaMedia24 recognised at INMA Global Media Awards
Media24 35 minutes
Marketing & MediaRare royal-inscribed Boer War Cadbury chocolate bar goes to auction
Karabo Ledwaba 22 hours
Tourism & TravelClub Med South Africa boosts KZN tourism investment
35 minutes
Logistics & TransportSA targets rail and port growth to strengthen exports
54 minutes
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ESG & Sustainability
In photos: Cape storm wreaks havoc
GroundUp Staff 22 hours
Marketing & Media
A prisoner, an escape mastermind and a mouse walk into an agency
Danette Breitenbach 1 day
Agriculture
5 new farming risks reshape agricultural insurance
1 hour
Retail
KFC Add Hope goes live on Mr D
20 hours
Marketing & Media
IMM Institute names SA's top marketers and supply chain leaders
22 hours
Education
Schools left in darkness as municipal bills mount
Kimberly Mutandiro 19 hours
HR & Management
Official unemployment rises marginally in Q1 2026
21 hours
HR & Management
New earnings threshold now in effect: Are your employment contracts compliant?
Carole Ratcliffe 22 hours
Retail
Haier appliances roll out across Makro stores nationwide
22 hours
Tourism & Travel
Africa’s Travel Indaba opens with tourism growth in focus
20 hours
Entrepreneurship
New iPhone payment tool launches for SA’s small businesses
21 hours
Legal
New SA merger thresholds and filing fees effective 1 May 2026
Tamara Dini, Richard Bhagwan-Bryce, and Nazeera Mia 23 hours
Finance
Deals and new partnerships lined up at Africa-France summit
Duncan Miriri 1 day
Education
R90m to revitalise CET colleges
6 May 2026
Education
What’s stopping kids from learning useful skills? Short answer: exams
Frank Quansah 8 May 2026
Education
Kagiso Trust launches free matric support toolkit
7 May 2026
Legal
Cabinet approves early childhood development and other bills
7 May 2026
HR & Management
Verification essential as both sides fear fraud in hiring process
8 May 2026