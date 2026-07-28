Seaton House road completion signals campus progress

The handover of the new access road to Seaton House School in Seaton on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast marks a key infrastructure milestone ahead of the school’s January 2027 opening.

Source: Supplied. Headmaster of Seaton House, Tony Shuttleworth (second from left), together with the Collins developments team, Trenley Tilbrook, Geoff Perkins and Brad Winstanley.

Purpose-built to support the campus and wider Seaton precinct, the road forms part of broader infrastructure development responding to the region’s growing population.

As more families relocate to the North Coast, including South Africans returning from abroad, demand is rising for quality education facilities and well-planned community infrastructure to support sustainable residential growth.

Designed specifically around peak school traffic, the new access road features two inbound lanes that separate into dedicated drop-off and parking areas for the Junior and Senior Colleges. Vehicles then merge into a circular, one-way route through the campus, creating a safer and more efficient arrival and departure experience for parents and learners.

According to Trenley Tilbrook, development manager at Collins Developments, traffic movement was considered from the earliest stages of the school’s planning. “School traffic can be a major source of tension for parents, particularly during the morning and afternoon peaks, so it was important that we addressed this from the outset,” he says.

“Working with traffic engineers, we developed a layout that separates traffic between the Junior and Senior Colleges before merging it into a controlled one-way system. The objective was to create a safe, practical access solution from the school’s first day while allowing for future growth.”

Designing sustainable spaces

For Geoff Perkins, head of developments at Collins Developments, the school itself responds to the broader evolution of the North Coast and the needs of the families choosing to settle in the region.

“A school has the ability to shape a community for generations,” says Perkins. “As the North Coast continues to grow, delivering homes alone is not enough. Families need access to exceptional education and the infrastructure that supports everyday life. Seaton House is an important part of creating a precinct where people can put down roots and build their lives.”

The school’s integration with its natural surroundings has been equally important to Collins Developments, whose passion for conservation has influenced the planning of the wider precinct.

“People are drawn to the North Coast because of its landscape and the opportunity to live closer to nature,” he says. “We did not want the natural environment to sit on the edge of the school as a decorative feature. It needed to become part of how learners experience the campus every day and how they understand the world around them.”

Where Nature inspires

Rehabilitated indigenous forests, wetlands and dams have therefore been intentionally incorporated into the campus. Walking and running trails, outdoor classrooms and a bird hide will create opportunities for learning beyond traditional classroom spaces. The dams will also support environmental education, allowing learners to observe wetland systems, birdlife and other aspects of the surrounding ecosystem firsthand.

Principal Tony Shuttleworth believes these natural spaces will become an important extension of the school’s educational environment. “The forests, wetlands and dams will form part of the learning experience, giving learners regular opportunities to explore, observe and develop a deeper appreciation for the environment,” says Shuttleworth.

Progress continues across the school, with the Junior Primary classrooms nearing completion, the reception and staff building already under roof, and the auditorium structure taking shape. Together with the completed access road and ongoing environmental rehabilitation, these activities are steadily bringing Seaton House closer to welcoming its first learners.