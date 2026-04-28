Mahindra SA CEO Rajesh Gupta takes regional role, successor named

Mahindra South Africa has announced a leadership transition, with CEO Rajesh Gupta appointed as regional head for South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and South Asia at parent company Mahindra and Mahindra.

Rajesh Gupta | image supplied

Gupta will take on executive responsibility for several key international markets, including South Africa, which remains part of his portfolio. He will be succeeded locally by Ankit Taneja, currently national manager of Mahindra Australia, who will relocate to lead the South African business from Centurion.

The leadership change comes as Mahindra South Africa enters a new financial year following a period of sustained growth. The company reported record annual sales of 18,789 vehicles in its latest financial year, up from 505 units in 2018 when Gupta took over as CEO. Market share has increased to 3.18% over the same period, supported by an expanded dealer network that has grown from 55 to 106 outlets nationwide.

Mahindra also recorded its highest monthly sales to date, with 2,284 vehicles retailed in a single month.

Over the past eight years, the company has focused on building local capacity, including the launch of its first assembly facility in 2018, which has since expanded into a purpose-built operation with a monthly capacity of 1,500 units. The business has also worked to strengthen its position in fleet markets, expand after-sales support and deepen customer engagement.

The transition reflects a shift to a dual leadership structure, with Gupta retaining oversight of the South African market at a regional level while Taneja takes on operational responsibility locally.

Mahindra said the move is aimed at maintaining continuity while supporting its next phase of growth, which includes new product launches, further localisation efforts and a longer-term plan to expand its manufacturing footprint in South Africa.