LeadUP Podcast launches Season 6 with business growth insights from UP alumnus Christopher Williams

Director of CJ Distribution, Christopher Williams, being interviewed by Lennox Wassara on UP’s Hatfield campus

The new season opens with UP alumnus Christopher Williams, director of CJ Distribution, who shares his journey from studying pharmacy at UP to building a career in pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution at scale.

Launched in 2021 by UP’s Alumni Relations Office, the LeadUP Podcast gives the UP community and the broader public access to prominent alumni and associates who reflect on the stories, decisions, and lessons that shaped their careers. Across seasons, the podcast has featured leaders in business, sport, media, public service, and the arts, offering practical insights into what it takes to succeed in diverse fields.

Season 6 continues this tradition by highlighting individuals who have built meaningful careers and organisations while navigating complex and evolving industries.

First guest of S6

In the opening episode, Williams reflects on his decision to pursue pharmacy rather than farming, a choice that ultimately set him on a path into the healthcare business and logistics. He also discusses the challenges of launching a wholesale business during a difficult period for pharmacy operations in South Africa, and how persistence and strategic thinking helped him grow a small operation into a national footprint.

His career has included building and scaling pharmaceutical distribution networks, contributing to the development of The Local Choice pharmacy brand, and playing a role in one of South Africa’s most significant corporate milestones in the sector, the listing of retail group Dis-Chem on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Speaking on the podcast, Williams reflects on the importance of confidence, preparation, and belief in one’s own direction when navigating business negotiations and leadership environments.

“It’s very much the faith that you have in your own plan,” he says. “Walking into an environment where you’re confronted with other businesspeople or banks is intimidating. But if you come in over-confident and you buy into what you’ve done and you’ve got a short history to prove what you’ve done and where you started from, that for me is the part that convinces.”

He adds that experience and track record play a critical role in building trust and influence over time.

“People look at the history – where have you come from, what have you built, what’s been successful or unsuccessful, because we all make mistakes as well. But as long as you are passionate about what you’re doing, you’re passionate about that goal, and you’re confident in the plan, then I find still in negotiations, even today, it’s possible to convince people to buy into your dream.”

Showcasing alumni impact

According to Sedwyn Anthony, alumni relations manager at UP, the podcast continues to serve as an important platform for showcasing the impact of the university’s graduates across sectors.

“Season after season, the LeadUP Podcast demonstrates the depth and diversity of leadership emerging from the University of Pretoria,” Anthony says. “Christopher Williams’s story reflects the kind of practical insight and lived experience that resonates strongly with both emerging professionals and established leaders. It is about building, adapting, and finding opportunity in changing environments.”

He adds that Season 6 continues to build on the podcast’s growing legacy of storytelling that connects personal experience with broader professional lessons.

Since its launch, the LeadUP Podcast has featured a wide range of influential UP alumni and associates, including Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Smith, radio and TV broadcaster Clement Manyathela, co-founder of FirstRand Financial Group Laurie Dippenaar, Miss South Africa 2022 Ndavi Nokeri, WeBuyCars co-founder Faan van der Walt, Naked co-founder Sumarie Greybe, Tiger Brands chief financial officer Deepa Sita, and PwC Africa CEO Dion

Shango.

The podcast gives listeners access to candid conversations that explore not only success, but also the challenges, decisions, and defining moments that shape careers.



