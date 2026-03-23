Landmark exhibition set to transform industrial technology in South Africa

Montgomery Group Africa launched the Cape Industrial Technology Exhibition (CITE) 2027 at an exclusive breakfast event held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The launch took place alongside Securex, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo Cape Town 2025, reinforcing the strength of the co-located platform and introducing a new, focused industrial technology exhibition tailored to the Western Cape market.

A strategic expansion into the Western Cape

CITE 2027 will take place from 2 to 4 March 2027 at the CTICC, co-located with the Cape Town editions of Securex, A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo. Together, these events will deliver a multi-sector platform that connects industrial technology with security, safety, facilities management, and fire protection solutions.

The introduction of CITE marks a deliberate expansion into a region that continues to outperform national growth trends and attract sustained business investment.

Building on more than 40 years of proven success

Montgomery Group Africa brings over 50 years of exhibition expertise to the launch of CITE, building on the long-standing success of the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE), which has served the industrial sector for over four decades.

“KITE has consistently delivered measurable value by connecting exhibitors with decision-makers who are ready to invest in solutions,” says Montgomery Group portfolio director Charlene Hefer.

“CITE is a natural next step. It allows us to bring that same proven model to Cape Town, where there is strong demand from high-growth sectors such as agro-processing, logistics, manufacturing, and infrastructure.”

A platform for industrial technology and operational efficiency

CITE 2027 will showcase a broad range of industrial technology solutions, including:

Automation and robotics.



Smart manufacturing and processing technologies.



Materials handling and warehousing systems.



Supply chain and logistics solutions.



Energy-efficient and facility-integrated technologies.

The exhibition is designed to connect solution providers with a targeted audience of engineers, plant managers, procurement professionals, and business owners actively seeking ways to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen operations.

Visitors can expect live demonstrations, expert-led content sessions, and high-value networking opportunities, all delivered within a focused three-day environment.

Strength in co-location

A key advantage of CITE 2027 is its co-location with four established exhibitions in Cape Town:

Securex, showcasing integrated security and risk management solutions.



A-OSH Expo, focused on occupational safety and health.



Facilities Management Expo, covering building operations and efficiency.



Firexpo, dedicated to fire protection and life safety.

This combined platform creates a powerful ecosystem where technologies intersect, allowing exhibitors to reach a broader, yet highly relevant audience, and enabling visitors to source multiple solutions in one visit.

Unlocking opportunity in a high-growth region

The Western Cape continues to position itself as one of South Africa’s most attractive business destinations, supported by strong infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and sustained investment across key sectors.

CITE 2027 is designed to capitalise on this momentum by providing a focused marketplace where industrial innovation meets real business demand.

“Cape Town presents a unique opportunity for industrial suppliers,” adds Hefer. “CITE will connect them directly with the industries driving growth in the region, creating meaningful engagement and long-term business opportunities. Industrial technology organisations wishing to expand their market reach can visit the show’s website at https://cptindustrial.co.za/ to find out more about CITE 2027.”



