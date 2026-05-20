Inflation-linked EasyETFs offer new growth pathways for local investors

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has expanded its ETF offering with the listing of three new Actively Managed Exchange Traded Funds (AMETFs) from EasyETFs: Easy3, Easy5 and Easy7.

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The new funds aim to deliver inflation-beating returns of CPI +3%, CPI +5% and CPI +7%, respectively, while catering to different risk profiles and investment horizons. The listings further deepen the JSE’s growing ETF sector and broaden access to actively managed investment strategies for investors.

The Easy3 is designed to deliver a real return of CPI + 3% over rolling three-year periods, while maintaining a low-risk, capital-preservation focus. The fund emphasises income-generation and stability, investing in a diversified mix of local and global asset classes, including equities, bonds, property and cash, with the aim of reducing volatility and preserving capital.

The Easy5 targets a return of CPI + 5% over rolling five-year periods, with a moderate-risk profile. The portfolio seeks to balance capital growth and income generation through diversified exposure to local and offshore asset classes, offering investors a middle-ground solution between stability and growth.

Long-term growth focus

The Easy7 targets a higher real return of CPI + 7% over rolling seven-year periods, with a higher-risk profile focused on maximising long-term capital growth. The strategy places greater emphasis on growth-oriented assets, particularly equities, while maintaining diversification across asset classes.

All three funds are actively managed using a research-driven investment approach and are constructed in line with South African retirement-fund regulations, providing investors with professionally managed, diversified portfolios in a transparent, listed format.

“The listing of the EasyETFs Rise CPI-linked range of AMETFs reflects our continued focus on building accessible, diversified investment solutions designed for long-term wealth creation. By bringing our top-performing retirement portfolios to the JSE, we are opening access to professionally managed market exposure for a far broader group of South African investors.

“At EasyEquities, we believe retirement investing should be easier to understand, easier to access, and built around investor needs,” said Charles Savage, chief executive officer of EasyEquities.

ETF market expansion

The listings come at a time of continued evolution in South African capital markets. Following a strong year of diversified listings in 2025, the JSE continues to position itself as a premier venue for innovative financial products that provide resilient, global building blocks for long-term portfolios.

“The arrival of the EasyETFs CPI + 3, CPI + 5 and CPI + 7 AMETFs on our main Board underscores the JSE’s commitment to fostering a diverse and accessible investment environment,” said Adèle Hattingh, specialist securities manager at the JSE.

“We are proud to provide a platform where local issuers can offer high-performance, research-driven solutions to a broad range of investors. These listings reflect the continued vitality of our ETF sector and its ability to evolve to meet increasingly sophisticated investment goals.”

Easy3, Easy5 and Easy7 can be bought and sold on the JSE with no minimum investment when accessed through platforms that support fractional trading, allowing investors of all sizes to enter and exit the funds with ease. The structures are also tax-efficient, with all three funds eligible for inclusion in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), enabling South African retail investors to maximise after-tax returns through simple, low-cost investment vehicles.

As the JSE celebrates its 139th year of operation, it remains the largest exchange on the African continent and a gateway for global capital. The listing of the EasyETFs CPI + 3, CPI + 5 and CPI + 7 AMETFs demonstrates the exchange’s ability to host modern and sophisticated instruments that meet the highest international standards of investor protection and transparency.

The listing brings the total number of ETFs on the JSE to 135, with a combined market capitalisation exceeding R267bn.