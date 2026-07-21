Hyundai expands Western Cape footprint with new Table View dealership

Hyundai Automotive South Africa has expanded its Western Cape footprint with the opening of a new dealership in Table View, reinforcing its investment in one of the country's most competitive automotive markets.

Source: Hyundai.

The expansion grows the brand's Cape Town metro network to 12 dealerships, improving customer access to sales, servicing and after-sales support while reflecting Hyundai's confidence in sustained local demand. The move also strengthens the manufacturer's position as competition intensifies across South Africa's passenger vehicle sector.

Located at 2 Parklands Main Road in Table View, the full-service dealership offers new and pre-owned vehicle sales, servicing, genuine parts and after-sales support. The dealership is headed by dealer principal Riteshen Brijlal and includes dedicated sales, workshop and parts-management teams, providing customers with a comprehensive ownership experience.

The latest expansion follows Hyundai's recent dealership openings in Foreshore and Midrand, reflecting a broader strategy of growing its retail network in areas where customer demand continues to increase.

Stanley Anderson, chief executive officer of Hyundai Automotive South Africa, has previously highlighted the company's confidence in the Cape Town market, noting that continued customer support in the Western Cape has encouraged Hyundai to further strengthen its retail footprint in the province.

Table View has experienced significant residential and commercial growth over the past decade, making it an increasingly attractive location for automotive retailers. Positioned along one of Cape Town's busiest northern corridors, the suburb serves a rapidly expanding customer base stretching from Milnerton and Parklands to Big Bay, Bloubergstrand and Melkbosstrand. Improved accessibility allows Hyundai to better serve motorists living and working in these growing communities.

The dealership opening provides customers with access to the company's latest range, including the Grand i10, Venue, Exter, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson and Santa Fe Hybrid, alongside Hyundai's expanding after-sales and maintenance offering.

Growing market competition

The move comes as competition within South Africa's passenger vehicle market continues to intensify. Established manufacturers are facing growing pressure from new entrants, particularly Chinese brands, which have expanded aggressively through new model launches, dealership investments and manufacturing commitments.

Against this backdrop, expanding a dealer network represents more than simply increasing physical retail space. It reflects confidence in local consumer demand while reinforcing customer service, brand visibility and long-term support—factors that remain important considerations for buyers making significant vehicle purchases.

Hyundai has steadily established itself as one of South Africa's leading passenger vehicle brands since entering the local market more than two decades ago. The company has built its reputation around affordable passenger vehicles, SUVs and commercial offerings, supported by a nationwide dealer and service network.

Building customer loyalty

Beyond vehicle sales, Hyundai has continued investing in skills development, customer service and community partnerships. Recent initiatives include recognition for its apprentice training programme and continued investment in after-sales excellence, both of which support the brand's long-term retail strategy.

To celebrate the opening of the Table View dealership, Hyundai has introduced several launch promotions, including cashback offers on selected models, complimentary vehicle health checks and fuel vouchers for qualifying customers.

For Hyundai, the new Table View dealership represents another step in strengthening customer accessibility while positioning the brand for future growth in one of the country's most dynamic vehicle markets.