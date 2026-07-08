AFP-SA launches masterclass series to strengthen fleet management skills

The Association of Fleet Professionals South Africa (AFP-SA) has launched the first session of its 14-module Masterclass Series, an initiative designed to equip fleet professionals with practical skills while supporting the professionalisation of the industry.

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The first masterclass focused on asset registers and fleet audits and was facilitated by AFP-SA general manager Nigel Webb.

"The session tackled what many fleet professionals quietly acknowledge as one of the most overlooked fundamentals in the industry: the quality of the data underpins everything else.

"The objective was to ensure participants left with a clear framework for building and maintaining a compliant asset register. It is essential that audits surface real problems rather than simply tick boxes and instead reveal data that directly affects cost control outcomes," says Webb.

Professional development for fleet managers

AFP-SA president Eugene Herbert says the programme is intended to establish a structured development pathway for fleet professionals.

"This is the first step in making fleet management the profession it should be. For too long, the industry operated without a structured development path. The AFP exists to change that.

"The Masterclass Series gives fleet professionals a credible, practical framework to grow within, and what we saw at the first session gave us every reason to be highly anticipatory of what is still to come," says Herbert.

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Michelin Connected Fleet, a partner of the Masterclass Series, says the initiative will help strengthen the profession by equipping fleet managers with practical knowledge.

"Fleet management is far more than just managing vehicles. It's about empowering fleet professionals to make smarter decisions every day. That's why we're proud to support the AFP Masterclass Series. Initiatives like this help strengthen the profession by giving fleet managers the practical knowledge and confidence to continuously improve their operations.

"At Michelin Connected Fleet, we believe the best outcomes are through partnership. We work alongside our customers, combining connected technologies, operational insights and industry expertise to help them build safer, smarter and more sustainable operations.

"That's why supporting the AFP is such a natural fit for us. We're proud to be their partner in helping shape the future of fleet management in South Africa," says Charl Lensley, country manager at Michelin Connected Fleet.

Upcoming sessions open to prospective members

Prospective members can attend sessions two and three at no cost before the programme becomes an exclusive benefit for AFP members from session four onwards.

"We encourage all fleet professionals who have not yet engaged with the AFP to attend the next two sessions. It is an opportunity to experience the quality and relevance of the programme first-hand.

"Whether you manage five vehicles or 500, the value of joining is the same: access to a structured fleet management development programme, a growing professional community, and the resources to do the job properly. The AFP is the start of the industry's transformation," says Herbert.