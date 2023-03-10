Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News Cote D'Ivoire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Côte d'Ivoire signs deal for 50-70MW solar plant with UAE's Masdar

10 Mar 2023
By: Bate Felix
Côte d'Ivoire has signed an agreement with UAE renewable energy company Masdar to explore the development of a 50-70MW solar power plant, Masdar said on Friday,10 March, the latest in a series of agreements in Africa.
Source: worradirek muksab ©
Source: worradirek muksab © 123RF.com

The West African cocoa-producing nation has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 32% and increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to over 40% by 2030.

The agreement is part of a master plan to develop production facilities that integrate solar power, hydroelectricity and biomass.

"Masdar and the Ivorian ministry of mining, petroleum and energy will explore the joint development of solar photovoltaic plants in Côte d'Ivoire, starting with a first 50-70-MW plant," the company said in a statement.

Source © Re Global
Enabling Africa to be a global green hydrogen powerhouse

22 Dec 2022

Global green energy goal of 100GW by 2023 for Masdar

Masdar aims to deliver 100GW of green energy around the world by 2030 and sees "enormous potential" for this sector in Africa, it added.

In January, it signed an agreement with Ethiopia for the joint development of a 500MW solar project. It also signed agreements with Angola, Uganda and Zambia to develop renewable energy projects.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

Related

Consortium signs $34bn MoU for hydrogen project in Mauritania
Consortium signs $34bn MoU for hydrogen project in Mauritania2 days ago
#COP27: UAE, Egypt agree to build one of the world's biggest wind farms
#COP27: UAE, Egypt agree to build one of the world's biggest wind farms8 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz