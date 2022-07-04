Industries

DRC declares end to Ebola outbreak

4 Jul 2022
By: Nellie Peyton
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has declared the end of its 14th Ebola outbreak after less than three months, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, 4 July 2022.
An Ebola survivor who works as a nurse, waits to receive tubes for taking blood samples at the Ebola treatment centre in Katwa, near Butembo, in the DRC, 3 October 2019. Reuters/Zohra Bensemra
An Ebola survivor who works as a nurse, waits to receive tubes for taking blood samples at the Ebola treatment centre in Katwa, near Butembo, in the DRC, 3 October 2019. Reuters/Zohra Bensemra

There were four confirmed cases and one probable case, all of whom died, the WHO said in a statement. The outbreak was the third in Congo's northwest Equateur province.

"Thanks to the robust response by the national authorities, this outbreak has been brought to an end swiftly with limited transmission of the virus," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

Ebola: New case in Congo sparks fear of deadly resurgence
Ebola: New case in Congo sparks fear of deadly resurgence

25 Apr 2022


"Crucial lessons have been learned from past outbreaks and they have been applied to devise and deploy an ever more effective Ebola response," she said.

Vaccination in particular has played a key role in containing recent outbreaks, and was launched just four days after the latest outbreak was declared.

A health worker receives a vaccine against Ebola at a hospital after a case of Ebola was confirmed in Abidjan, Ivory Coast 16 August 2021. Reuters/Luc Gnago
Ivory Coast begins Ebola vaccinations after case confirmed in Abidjan

By 17 Aug 2021


Ebola is endemic to Congo, where it was discovered near the Ebola river in 1976.

The virus causes hemorrhagic fever and is spread through contact with body fluids from an infected person.
SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Nellie Peyton

Reporting by Nellie Peyton; editing by Estelle Shirbon and Jason Neely
ebola, WHO, ebola outbreak, ebola disease, Matshidiso Moeti



