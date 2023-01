Diageo Kenya, a unit of Diageo Plc, has received regulator approval to buy an extra 14.97% stake in Kenya's East African Breweries, it said on Friday, 27 January.

Source: Reuters/Thomas Mukoya

The stake, representing up to 118.4 million shares at an offer price of 192.00 shillings per share, would push Diageo's shareholding in East African Breweries by a third to 65%, Diageo had said in October when it first announced its intention to buy the extra shares.