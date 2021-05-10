Media News United States

  Type Directors Club winners announced
    NEW YORK, US - Typography organisation, The Type Directors Club, part of The One Club for Creativity, has unveiled the winners for its two global awards programmes: TDC67 Communication Design and 24TDC Typeface Design competitions.
    Type Directors Club winners announced

    10 May 2021
    NEW YORK, US - Typography organisation, The Type Directors Club, part of The One Club for Creativity, has unveiled the winners for its two global awards programmes: TDC67 Communication Design and 24TDC Typeface Design competitions.

    Collins picked up eight TDC67 Certificates, with the New York office winning five — two for Crane Paper Company (one for logotype and one with The Nucleus Group New York for brand Identity), two for Medium (brand identity and website), and one for Primary brand identity. Collins San Francisco picked up three TDC67 Certificates, including two for San Francisco Symphony, one for dynamic logotype and the other with Dinamo Basel for brand identity.

    Also with eight TDC67 Certificates was Pentagram. The New York office won seven Certificates, including two for The New Republic (for identify/branding campaign and logotype) and one each for The New York Times, “Saturday Night Live”, Storefront for Art and Architecture, Tablet and United Nations Postal Administration. Pentagram Design Ltd London won for “AA Files” editorial on behalf of Architectural Association School of Architecture London.

    The New York Times Magazine was next with seven TDC67 Certificates, including wins for six editorial singles and one for editorial campaign entries.

    Other top winners include Kevin Cantrell Studio Mantua Utah, Foreign Policy Design Group Singapore, Mailchimp Atlanta and Miklós Kiss Budapest, each with four TDC67 Certificates. Nine entrants won three Certificates.

    Among student winners, ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena won 12 TDC67 Certificates, and School of Visual Arts New York won nine. In the student categories, three students for TDC67 and one for 24TDC will win monetary awards.

    A total of 274 TDC Certificates of Typographic Excellence — 254 for TDC67 and 20 for 24TDC — were featured in the special showcase, which can be viewed here. This year’s winners represent 39 countries, with the US leading the way with 122 winners, followed by Germany with 25, mainland China with 19 and Canada with 13.

    “Opening the competitions following several months of hardship, unemployment and lost clients created a lot of uncertainty,” said Elizabeth Carey Smith, TDC past-president and chair of its Advisory Board. “But as we found out, people channeled that uncertainty in incredibly creative, expressive ways, and we’re so proud of all the work submitted. As an organisation that strives to recognise typography all over the world, we’re also delighted this year to have winners from nearly 40 countries.”

    TDC67, now in its 67th year, is all about how letterforms are used, recognising typographic excellence and innovation along with the art and craft of typography and design. 24TDC, in its 24th year, focuses on how letterforms are drawn, and celebrates new typeface designs in all global languages. Both competitions have professional and student categories, and receive entries from more than 60 countries.

    TDC67 and 24TDC winners receive a Certificate of Typographic Excellence and digital tag certifying their work is among the world’s best of the year. Winning work will be featured in the highly respected TDC Annual, The World’s Best Typography and showcased exhibits that travel to museums, schools and design organisations around the world.

    This year’s awards competitions reflect TDC’s commitment to ensure diversity within its TDC67 Communication Design and 24TDC Typeface Design juries.

    TDC kicks off The One Club’s virtual Creative Week 2021 on Monday, 7 June with announcement of this year’s Best of Show and Judges’ Choice winners for the TDC67 Communication Design and 24TDC Typeface Design competitions. In addition, TDC will announce first-, second- and third-place Student monetary winners, and the first-place Student Typeface winner.

    Established in 1946 in New York, TDC celebrates and amplifies the power of typography and serves as a global community united by the shared belief that type drives culture and culture drives type. The competition was established in 1955.

    This year marks the first editions of these typography awards competitions since the announcement of TDC’s merger with The One Club for Creativity.
    Read more: Pentagram, The One Club for Creativity, Collins, The New York Times Magazine, Type Directors Club

