US designates four major Chinese media outlets as foreign missions

David Stilwell, the senior US diplomat for East Asia, told reporters the designation would affect China Central Television, the China News Service, the People’s Daily and the Global Times, and reflected their real status as “propaganda outlets” under the control of the Chinese Communist Party.
The move comes as US-China tensions are heightening in the run-up to President Donald Trump’s November re-election bid.
China’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
