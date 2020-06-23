US designates four major Chinese media outlets as foreign missions

The United States will start treating four major Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies, it said on Monday, a move that will restrict their operations on American soil.

Photo by Eepeng Cheong on Unsplash

David Stilwell, the senior US diplomat for East Asia, told reporters the designation would affect China Central Television, the China News Service, the People’s Daily and the Global Times, and reflected their real status as “propaganda outlets” under the control of the Chinese Communist Party.



The move comes as US-China tensions are heightening in the run-up to President Donald Trump’s November re-election bid.



China’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



