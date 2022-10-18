Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Legislation News Uganda

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Media groups ask Uganda's top court to scrap law over free speech fears

18 Oct 2022
By: Elias Biryabarema
Media groups asked Uganda's top court on Monday to scrap a new digital communications law which they said broke the constitution and crippled free speech.
Image source: Polina Tankilevitch from
Image source: Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels

The "Computer Misuse (Amendment) Act", which came into force last week, bans people from using a computer to send any information that might ridicule or degrade someone.

It forbids the recording or videoing of anyone without their consent, among other clauses, and has penalties ranging from fines to jail time.

Ruling party officials and other supporters of the legislation have argued it will curb hate speech, protect children and stop the sharing of false or malicious information.

President Yoweri Museveni, who signed the bill into law on Thursday, has regularly complained about what he calls lies against his government on social media.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni attends a news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Entebbe, Uganda 26 July 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters
Ugandan president signs law critics say will stifle free speech

By 14 Oct 2022

Rights groups have called the law draconian, and said it adds to the arsenal authorities use to target critical commentators and punish independent media.

In their filing to the Constitutional Court, the 13 petitioners said the law was unconstitutional, ambiguous and criminalised freedom of expression.

Peter Arinaitwe, a lawyer representing one of the petitioners, Alternative Digitalk Limited, said the law's vague language could punish legitimate communications.

"Citizens have a right to express themselves. It is inherent. It is a right given to us by nature," he said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Elias Biryabarema

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland and Andrew Heavens
Read more: free speech, hate speech, Hate Speech Bill, Elias Biryabarema

Related

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni attends a news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Entebbe, Uganda 26 July 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters
Ugandan president signs law critics say will stifle free speech14 Oct 2022
Source: Reuters. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni attends a news conference.
Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak3 Oct 2022
Image source: scyther5 –
What SA's new internet laws mean for social media indiscretions30 Sep 2022
Uganda says Ebola caseload rises to 16 as outbreak grows27 Sep 2022
Source:
Uganda declares Ebola outbreak after Sudan strain found21 Sep 2022
Uganda coffee exports plunge 29% in August on impact of drought
Uganda coffee exports plunge 29% in August on impact of drought21 Sep 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz