Africa


Road closures ahead of Brics Summit

16 Aug 2023
With South Africa hosting the 15th Summit of Brics nations next week, roads near the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg will be closed.
Image source:
Image source: Gallo/Getty

Motorists have been advised that the roads will be closed from this Sunday, 20 August 2023 until 26 August 2023.

The following roads will be closed:

• Maude Street - one-way traffic from 5th Street to West Street.
• West Street - lanes closest to the convention centre will be closed. The lanes furthest away will be open for traffic.
• Alice Lane - lanes closest to the convention centre will be closed. The lanes furthest away will be open for traffic.
• 5th Street - lanes closest to the convention centre will be closed. The lanes furthest away will be open for traffic.

"The community is requested to be aware of the impact to routes during the Summit and follow traffic updates when travelling around the Sandton Convention Centre. As can be expected, there will be significant security presence around the Sandton CBD for the duration of the summit," the Gauteng Police Board Initiative said on Tuesday.

South Africa is hosting the 15th Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre from 22 to 24 August.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
