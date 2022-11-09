Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Climate Change News Namibia

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Namibia secures €540m in climate finance at COP27

9 Nov 2022
By: Nyasha Nyaungwa
Namibia said at the COP27 summit on Tuesday, 8 November, that it had secured over €540m in climate finance from the Dutch government and European Investment Bank.
Source: Reuters/Thaier Al-Sudani
Source: Reuters/Thaier Al-Sudani

One of the world's sunniest and least densely populated countries, Namibia wants to produce green hydrogen and position itself as a renewable energy hub in Africa.

The Dutch grant is from infrastructure funding vehicle Invest International, while the facility from the European Investment Bank is to build green hydrogen and renewable energy projects in Namibia.

President Hage Geingob said the funds represented the largest amount of concessionary finance to combat the effects of global warming that his country had secured to date.

#COP27: UAE, Egypt agree to build one of the world's biggest wind farms
#COP27: UAE, Egypt agree to build one of the world's biggest wind farms

By 1 day ago

MoU with EU on renewable hydrogen

Also on Tuesday, Namibia signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Union on renewable hydrogen and rare raw materials.

Geingob gave no specifics on the agreement but said experts from both sides would soon meet to hammer out joint plans.

Hydrogen is categorised "green" when it is made with renewable power and is seen as key to help decarbonise industry, though the technology remains immature and relatively costly.

In May, the EU's energy strategy set a goal of importing at least 10 million tonnes of "green" hydrogen by 2030, with another 10 million tonnes to be produced within the bloc.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Hage Geingob, Climate finance, Nyasha Nyaungwa, COP27

Related

Source: Supplied.
Gates Foundation calls for bold and immediate action at COP2746 minutes ago
#COP27: 3 reasons rich countries can no longer ignore calls to pay developing world for climate havoc
#COP27: 3 reasons rich countries can no longer ignore calls to pay developing world for climate havoc7 hours ago
#COP27: UAE, Egypt agree to build one of the world's biggest wind farms
#COP27: UAE, Egypt agree to build one of the world's biggest wind farms1 day ago
Climate change framed as battle for survival at COP27
Climate change framed as battle for survival at COP271 day ago
#GBCSA2022: Social justice and the built environment's role in confronting the climate crisis
#GBCSA2022: Social justice and the built environment's role in confronting the climate crisis2 days ago
Egypt eyes diplomatic payoff from hosting COP27 climate summit
Egypt eyes diplomatic payoff from hosting COP27 climate summit2 days ago
COP27 must work out how to cut carbon and still develop African economies
COP27 must work out how to cut carbon and still develop African economies2 days ago
Image source: Singkham from
African energy transition policies and regulatory developments - Part 24 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz