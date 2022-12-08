Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Coal, Oil & Gas News Mozambique

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Friends of the Earth appeals against UK support for Mozambique LNG project

8 Dec 2022
By: Sam Tobin
Friends of the Earth asked a London court on Tuesday, 6 December, to rule that the British government's funding of up to $1.15bn for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique is incompatible with the Paris Agreement on climate change.
Source: Nikolay Zaburdaev ©
Source: Nikolay Zaburdaev © 123RF.com

UK Export Finance (UKEF) has committed to provide direct loans and guarantees to banks to support the design, build and operation of the $20bn project, led by French energy company TotalEnergies.

The environmental campaign group’s legal action over the decision failed in a lower court, but it is now challenging the ruling at a three-day hearing at the Court of Appeal.

Its lawyer Jessica Simor told the court on Tuesday that the British government wrongly decided funding the project was compatible with “the United Kingdom’s commitments under the Paris Agreement”.

She said the project “will result in an aggregate increase in global emissions”, adding in court documents that the government failed to quantify the “indirect downstream greenhouse gas emissions” from the project.

Israel's NewMed signs Morocco gas exploration deal
Israel's NewMed signs Morocco gas exploration deal

By 1 day ago

LNG a transition fuel

However, James Eadie, representing Britain’s Department of International Trade, said in written arguments that UKEF correctly decided that LNG can “act as a transition fuel by displacing the use of more polluting fuels such as coal and oil”.

He added the project had the “potential to lift millions of Mozambicans out of poverty,” and that UKEF “rightly considered that the Paris Agreement imposes no prohibition on developed countries assisting developing countries”.

TotalEnergies EP Mozambique Area 1 Limitada, which will operate the gas facility, and Moz LNG1 Financing Company Limited, through which the project will be funded, are interested parties to the appeal.

Eradicating poverty

Adam Heppinstall, representing the two companies, said in court documents that Friends of the Earth’s arguments ignored key parts of the Paris Agreement, “such as the eradication of poverty [and] sustainable development”.

A spokesperson for TotalEnergies said the project “will deliver a range of social and economic benefits to Mozambique and is a key part of Mozambique’s aim to diversify its economy”.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: climate change, Friends of the Earth, LNG, Paris Agreement

Related

Source: Supplied.
Swiss Re Foundation's $500,000 grant set to boost Africa's insurance sector1 Dec 2022
Source: Reuters.
Britain and South Africa agree health partnership on second day of state visit25 Nov 2022
COP27 will be remembered as a failure - here's what went wrong
COP27 will be remembered as a failure - here's what went wrong22 Nov 2022
EU, 4 member countries to provide over €1bn for climate adaptation in Africa - official
EU, 4 member countries to provide over €1bn for climate adaptation in Africa - official17 Nov 2022
Image source:
Climate change calls for sustainable farming practices17 Nov 2022
Can planks and paper packaging help solve the climate crisis?
Can planks and paper packaging help solve the climate crisis?16 Nov 2022
Climate change - the real threat to farming profitably
Climate change - the real threat to farming profitably16 Nov 2022
An armful of scientific evidence underpins Africa's case at COP27
An armful of scientific evidence underpins Africa's case at COP2715 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz