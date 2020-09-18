Recycling isn't enough - the world's plastic pollution crisis is only getting worse

Plastic production and consumption has snowballed since large-scale production began in the 1950s. In 2020, an estimated 24 million to 34 million tonnes of plastic waste will enter the world's lakes, rivers and oceans. That is roughly the weight of 21,000 rail locomotives.

SOURCE The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa is an independent source of news and views from the academic and research community. Its aim is to promote better understanding of current affairs and complex issues, and allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversation.

