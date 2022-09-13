All the 74th Emmy Awards winners

TV series The White Lotus, Euphoria and Squid Game were among the big winners at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards presented on 12 September.

Through the Emmy Awards platform, the Television Academy recognises excellence in television programming and individual achievement for the 2021-2022 television season.

The 74th Emmy Awards was broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, and was hosted by Kenan Thompson. The telecast featured awards in 25 Emmy categories, plus the Governors Award, presented by top talent from some of television’s most acclaimed programmes.

Additionally, Emmys were awarded in 93 other categories at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards during two ceremonies on 3 and 4 September.

The full list of Emmy winners from Monday's awards show can be found below.

Outstanding drama series:

Succession

Outstanding comedy series:

Ted Lasso

Outstanding limited series:

The White Lotus

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series:

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series:

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series:

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series:

Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series:

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series:

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series:

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series:

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie:

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie:

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie:

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie:

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Outstanding reality/competition series:

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Outstanding variety talk series:

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding variety sketch series:

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (All The Bells Say)

Outstanding directing for a drama series:

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Red Light, Green Light)

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Pilot)

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

MJ Delaney for Ted Lasso (No Weddings And A Funeral)

Outstanding writing for a variety special

Jerrod Carmichael, Rothaniel

Outstanding writing for a limited series or TV movie:

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding directing for a limited series or TV movie:

Mike White, The White Lotus

Governors Award:

Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media

Scroll through all of the Awards action here.