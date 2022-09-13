All the 74th Emmy Awards winners

Through the Emmy Awards platform, the Television Academy recognises excellence in television programming and individual achievement for the 2021-2022 television season.
The 74th Emmy Awards was broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, and was hosted by Kenan Thompson. The telecast featured awards in 25 Emmy categories, plus the Governors Award, presented by top talent from some of television’s most acclaimed programmes.
Additionally, Emmys were awarded in 93 other categories at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards during two ceremonies on 3 and 4 September.
The full list of Emmy winners from Monday's awards show can be found below.
Succession
Ted Lasso
The White Lotus
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Zendaya, Euphoria
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jean Smart, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (All The Bells Say)
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Red Light, Green Light)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Pilot)
MJ Delaney for Ted Lasso (No Weddings And A Funeral)
Jerrod Carmichael, Rothaniel
Mike White, The White Lotus
Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media