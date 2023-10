In a tragic turn of events, over 500 Palestinians lost their lives in Gaza City's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital due to an Israeli strike, as reported by Gaza's health ministry.

Source: Reuters. Following last night's deadly strike on a hospital in Gaza, US President Joe Biden's trip to Jordan has been cancelled.

The Israeli military contends this incident, marked as one of the deadliest attacks on a hospital in decades, was caused by a misfired rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The extensive loss of life at the hospital has ignited broad international condemnation, prompting protests at Israeli embassies in numerous countries.

The scheduled summit in Amman involving Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and the leaders of Jordan and Egypt has been called off.