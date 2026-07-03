South Africa talks youth entrepreneurship but where are the incentives?

South Africa revisits a familiar conversation every year: youth unemployment, the success stories of young entrepreneurs who have defied the odds, and the need for more young people to start businesses of their own.

Celebrating entrepreneurs is not enough

The sentiment is understandable. With youth unemployment remaining stubbornly high, entrepreneurship is often presented as one of the most effective ways to create jobs, stimulate economic activity and give young South Africans greater control over their economic futures.

The problem is that we tend to stop the conversation there. Encouraging young people to become entrepreneurs is relatively easy. Creating an environment in which they can build sustainable businesses is considerably harder.

Yet if entrepreneurship is genuinely going to play a meaningful role in addressing unemployment and driving economic growth, then the conversation needs to move beyond motivation and towards the practical realities of starting and growing a business in South Africa. What is often overlooked is the difference between celebrating entrepreneurship and actively enabling it.

A policy imbalance

Over the past few years, there has been growing recognition that young South Africans need greater access to economic opportunities.

Government has introduced initiatives such as the Employment Tax Incentive (ETI) and allowed for YES B-BBEE recognition on the scorecard, which has helped encourage businesses to hire younger workers. These programmes have an important role to play and should be supported.

However, their complexity, short-term nature, the inadequate education system and general bureaucracy make them inherently unsustainable and unattractive. They also highlight a broader policy imbalance.

Much of the focus remains on creating incentives for businesses to employ young people, while comparatively little attention is given to creating incentives for young people to build businesses of their own.

That distinction matters because entrepreneurs do more than create jobs for themselves. Successful entrepreneurs create opportunities for others. A small business that grows from one employee to five employees contributes far more to the economy than its size might suggest.

It generates income, develops skills, creates supply-chain opportunities and ultimately broadens the country’s economic base. If South Africa is serious about entrepreneurship as a solution to unemployment, then supporting youth-owned businesses should receive the same level of attention as supporting youth employment.

The funding gap remains real

Access to funding remains another area where there is a noticeable gap between aspiration and reality.

Xero’s State of South African Small Business research found that 41% of small businesses experienced cash-flow challenges, while 46% struggled with late payments. Perhaps most tellingly, 43% of business owners reported having to sacrifice their own salaries to keep their businesses operating.

While there is no shortage of discussion around SME funding, many young entrepreneurs still find themselves caught in a familiar cycle. They require capital to establish credibility and grow their businesses, yet lenders and investors often require evidence of an established track record before providing that capital.

This challenge is particularly pronounced in a country where many aspiring entrepreneurs do not have access to family capital, property assets or professional networks that can provide an initial foundation.

When compliance becomes a barrier

The same can be said for regulation and compliance. Few business owners argue against the need for proper governance, taxation or regulatory oversight.

Established businesses already struggle with unnecessary bureaucracy, failing systems and administrative delays. The concern is that this complexity often falls disproportionately on smaller businesses that have the least capacity to absorb it.

This challenge is reflected in the latest Global Entrepreneurship Monitor research, which found that South Africa’s entrepreneurial environment score declined from 4.1 in 2022 to 3.6 in 2023, ranking among the weakest entrepreneurial ecosystems measured globally.

Government itself has recognised the issue. The Department of Small Business Development has identified red-tape reduction as a strategic priority, while Parliament’s Small Business Development Committee has noted that the absence of standardised red-tape reduction measures is estimated to cost the economy 6.5% of GDP.

Young entrepreneurs are often trying to manage regulatory requirements while simultaneously finding customers, managing cash flow and delivering products or services.

The difference between challenge and unnecessary friction

None of this suggests that entrepreneurship should be made easy. Building a successful business has always required fortitude, resilience, discipline and a willingness to take calculated risks.

However, there is an important difference between the inherent challenges of entrepreneurship and obstacles that arise because systems have not been designed for ease of use, minimal barriers or with new entrants in mind.

What other countries are trying

There is an opportunity to broaden the conversation beyond employment incentives and towards entrepreneurship incentives.

Countries around the world have experimented with a variety of approaches. Tunisia’s Startup Act proposes corporate tax exemptions for up to eight years, while France’s Jeune Entreprise Innovante framework has offered exemptions from certain employee taxes for qualifying innovative businesses.

The debate around South Africa’s Transformation Fund also raises alternative possibilities. One example is Malaysia’s co-investment model, where government funding is matched with private capital raised through regulated crowdfunding platforms.

Instead of the state managing large, slow-moving bureaucratic funds, government could match private investment in young businesses that have already attracted market support.

Could South Africa back founders directly?

Countries such as Chile and Ireland have also experimented with paying founders a basic living wage for a limited period while they build their businesses.

Given concerns around waste and inefficiency in some existing support structures, a targeted stipend for qualifying young entrepreneurs could provide the runway needed to increase entrepreneurial activity.

Moving entrepreneurship to the centre of policy

The question is whether South Africa is prepared to show the same level of policy innovation.

If entrepreneurship is genuinely seen as a solution to unemployment and economic growth, then creating incentives for youth-owned businesses should move from the margins of policy discussions to the centre of them.

South Africa does not suffer from a shortage of entrepreneurial ambition. Young South Africans have repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to identify opportunities and build businesses despite difficult conditions.

The greater challenge is ensuring that our policies, institutions and economic systems are aligned with the future we say we want. As the author argues, supporting youth-owned businesses deserves the same level of attention as supporting youth employment.