Equatorial Guinea

Africa


Equatorial Guinea confirms eight more Marburg cases - WHO

24 Mar 2023
By: Sofia Christensen and Nellie Peyton
Eight new confirmed cases of Marburg disease have been reported in Equatorial Guinea, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, 23 March.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 2 February 2023. Reuters/Denis Balibouse
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 2 February 2023. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

This brings the total of laboratory-confirmed cases to nine and probable cases to 20 since the outbreak of the deadly disease similar to Ebola was declared in February. Twenty deaths have been reported.

Of the eight new cases, two were reported from the Central African country's Kie-Ntem province, four from the Litoral province and two from Centre-Sur province, the WHO said in a statement.

The areas reporting cases are about 150km (93 miles) apart, suggesting a wider transmission of the virus, the WHO said.

Source:
Tanzania detects its first-ever cases of the highly fatal Marburg viral disease

By 1 day ago

"The confirmation of these new cases is a critical signal to scale up response efforts to quickly stop the chain of transmission," WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti said in the statement.

Marburg virus disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever that can have a fatality rate of up to 88%, according to the WHO.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue and blood-stained vomit and diarrhoea. There are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to treat it.

Neighbouring Cameroon also detected two suspected cases of Marburg disease last month despite restricting movement along the border to avoid contagion.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Sofia Christensen and Nellie Peyton

Reporting by Sofia Christensen and Nellie Peyton; editing by James Macharia Chege and Christina Fincher
