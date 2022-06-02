Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

Mining News Egypt

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Egypt awards 8 gold and metal mining exploration licences

2 Jun 2022
By: Ahmed Ismail and Patrick Werr
Egypt awarded eight gold and metal mining exploration licences in its eastern desert region, the petroleum ministry said on Wednesday, 1 June, a second test of a 2020 legislative overhaul designed to unlock vast untapped mineral resources.
Source: Lynn Bendickson ©
Source: Lynn Bendickson © 123RF.com

Egypt, campaigning to attract $40bn in private investment in the next four years, last month outlined an array of state assets that it would offer to investors, part of a plan to withdraw from certain economic sectors.

But only eight blocks were awarded to four companies of the 13-15 companies that took part, according to officials in companies that took part in the latest tender, which closed in June 2021.

"It seems odd that you wouldn't take the money and run," said Mark Campbell, chair of Akh Gold Limited, which won licences for two blocks. "All you want is for people to come spend money and explore for minerals. You need to be exploring, exploring, exploring."

Other successful bidders for the six-year licences were Lotus Gold, Marine Logistics Gold Mining and Ankh Resources, the ministry said.

African mining sector set for strong growth in 2022
African mining sector set for strong growth in 2022

By 26 May 2022


Best bids won


The companies that won submitted the best bids, an official at the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority told Reuters.

"The companies that did not win in the concession areas in the last auction can apply again in the new auction," the dates for which will be announced on Thursday, said the official, who asked to remain anonymous.

Egypt in early 2020 unveiled amended mining laws to scrap red tape and a profit-sharing rule unpopular in the industry, and in its initial tender that year awarded 82 exploration blocks to 11 companies.

Egypt has a history of gold mining stretching back to the pharaohs but now has only one commercial gold mine in operation, Centamin's Sukari, in the eastern desert region. Sukari contributes up to $900m a year to the Egyptian economy.
NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

Related

New report: WGC members contributed billions to local economies in 2020
New report: WGC members contributed billions to local economies in 202030 Nov 2021
Egypt's Sawiris looks to battery metals, awaits nod on gold concessions
Egypt's Sawiris looks to battery metals, awaits nod on gold concessions12 Nov 2021
Source: ©serezniy
Improved gold recovery by DRD14 Sep 2021
Source: ©Phawat Khommai
UK gold miner Centamin seeks buyer for W African project6 Aug 2021
Going underground in Camarines Norte province, Philippines. EPA
Meet the struggling gold miners who are missing out on boom in the precious metal27 May 2020
Cathleen Cox, John Welborn, David Awram, Peter Ruxton
#MiningIndaba2020: Gold(en) opportunities in West Africa6 Feb 2020
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz