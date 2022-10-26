Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Energy News Cote D'Ivoire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Côte d'Ivoire starts construction on first biomass power plant

26 Oct 2022
By: Loucoumane Coulibaly
Côte d'Ivoire has started construction on its first biomass-fired power generation plant, a 46 megawatt (MW) project backed by France's EDF, the company building it said on Monday, 24 October.
Landesbergen biomass power plant, Germany. Source: , CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Landesbergen biomass power plant, Germany. Source: Statkraft/Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

The plant will cost over €200m and is expected to be operational in three years, Raphael Ruat, managing director of Biovea Energie, told Reuters.

Biovea is owned by EDF, Côte d'Ivoire's agro-industrial group SIFCA and French firm Meridiam. The project is being financed by Proparco and the Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund.

The plant includes two 23MW turbines that will run on around 520,000 tonnes of palm oil waste bought from farmers in Ayebo, about 100km east of Abidjan.

Hitachi Energy to secure power supply along DRC Inga-Kolwezi HVDC link
Hitachi Energy to secure power supply along DRC Inga-Kolwezi HVDC link

19 Oct 2022

Potential to boost farmers' revenues

The partners have said that the project could boost revenues of nearly 12,000 farmers by around 20% annually.

"It's a project that responds to the needs of Ivory Coast, which is facing a growing demand in terms of energy," said Ruat.

Côte d'Ivoire's power capacity is about 2,369MW, mainly from oil and gas, and the country hopes to increase that to 4,000MW by 2025. The country also exports power to several of its West African neighbours.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

Related

Ivory Coast Abidjan commuters turn to boats to escape traffic jams
Ivory Coast Abidjan commuters turn to boats to escape traffic jams18 Nov 2021
Heavy rains leave Ivory Coast cocoa farmers split on harvest outlook
Heavy rains leave Ivory Coast cocoa farmers split on harvest outlook27 Sep 2021
Ivory Coast begins Ebola vaccinations after case confirmed in Abidjan17 Aug 2021
Heavy rains in Ivory Coast bode well for upcoming cocoa crop
Heavy rains in Ivory Coast bode well for upcoming cocoa crop17 Aug 2021
Ivorian artist turns discarded flip-flops from beach into masterpieces
Ivorian artist turns discarded flip-flops from beach into masterpieces13 Aug 2021
From apprentice to fashion icon: Ivory Coast's Pathe'O, 50 years on
From apprentice to fashion icon: Ivory Coast's Pathe'O, 50 years on7 Jun 2021
Partnership to secure private investment in renewables
Partnership to secure private investment in renewables22 Mar 2017

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz