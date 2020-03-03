White Square International Advertising Festival announces jury

International advertising festival, White Square annually gathers in Minsk, in Eastern Europe, with advertisers from over 30 countries gathering to share new solutions for creative effectiveness.



The Festival welcomes both international and local, network and independent creative agencies, design and digital studios, professionals from different countries, inviting them to compete at the very start of creative festival season. Call for entries to White Square 2020 is now open online on the official



Entries will be judged offline by six international jury lineups consisting of real stars of global industry with tones of prestigious medals under their belts. White Square 2020 prize-winners will be announced on 17 April.



2020 Jury

Creative



Vidya Manmohan, executive creative director, Grey Dubai, UAE

Mischa Schreuder, creative director, Publicis Groupe Netherlands, The Netherlands

Tristan Daltroff, associated creative director, Buzzman Paris, France

Evgeny Primachenko, creative director, Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Hanna Stenwall, copywriter, Nord DDB, Sweden

Eric Schoeffler, CCO Germany and ECD Europe, Havas Germany, Germany

Sergey Kozhevnikov, creative director, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Dmitry Apolenis, creative director, AIDA pioneer, Belarus

Dhruv Warrior, associate creative director, YMLY&R Dubai, UAE

Tokareshka, creative director, Redberry, Georgia

Eugene Ivasyuk, CCD, Forte Grey, Belarus/COO, Havas Creative Group, Ukraine

Branding



Miguel Viana, founder and creative director, Unlock, Portugal

Vladislav Derevyannih, brand design director, Voskhod, Russia

Christian Doering, executive creative director, Dragon Rouge, France

Giedre Lisauskaite, founder and creative director, BrandWorks, Lithuania

Christiano Nardo, creative director, Ogilvy Milan, Italy

Witalij Jackiewicz, creative director, PG Brand Reforming Company, Poland/Belarus

Andrey Tarakanov, founder and creative director, Tomatdesign, Russia

Anton Shaporenko, creative director, Aic, Russia

Francesc Moreto, designer, Interbrand Madrid, Spain

Marketing



Edson Athayde, CEO and CCO, FCB Lisboa, Portugal

Rivo Raim, partner and CEO, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia

Anton Melnikov, partner, creative & strategy, e:mg, Russia

Dorottya Toth, senior copywriter, DDB Budapest, Hungary

Ruslan Prochakov, managing partner, Primary/J. Walter Thompson Belarus, Belarus

Kristina Denina, creative director, Contrapunto, Russia

Kenn van Lijsebeth, creative/PR, TBWA\ Brussels, Belgium

Draginya Knezi, creative director, ARK Group, Russia

Francesco Guerrera, group executive creative director, Acqua Group, Italy

Maksim Zelentsov, creative director, Twiga Touch, Russia

Digital



Christian Waitzinger, VP, Experience Capability Group Lead, Publicis Sapient EMEA/APAC, Germany

Tijmen Mulder, co-founder Robot Kittens, The Netherlands

Oleg Palchinsky, creative director, Possible Group, Moscow, Russia

Julia Dovlatova, executive director, Geometry Prague, Czech Republic,

Nikita Ermolayev, creative director and founder, Kombinat, Kazakhstan

Ioana Zamfir, creative director, MRM//MCCann Romania, Romania

Marko Edfelt, partner and board member, Drama Queen, Finland

Vitaly Bykov, general director, Redkeds, Russia

Irina Mushtina, CEO and founder, CF Digital, Ukraine

Beka Adamashvili, creative director, Leavingstone, Georgia

Illia Kukharau, creative director, getbob digital agency, Belarus

Media



Theodora Sklivanaki, general manager, Ambition DDB, Greece/Belarus

Maciej Lissowski, MD, Agency Warszawa, Poland

Evgeniya Lysenko, business development director, OMD Media Direction, Russia

Yaron Farizon, CEO, MediaCom Moscow, Russia/Israel

Audrius Feigelovicius, strategic planner and MD, Not Perfect | Minsk, Lithuania

Alexander Papkov, technology director, Media Direction Group, Russia

Pavel Churkin, CEO, Artox Media Digital Group, Belarus

Nicoleta Padure, managing partner, Media Concept Store, Romania

Change for Good

Urmas Lilleorg, CEO, strategic planner and MD, D/V/S/ON, Estonia

Artem Sinyavsky, chief creative officer, Marvelous, Russia

Gatis Rozenfelds, executive creative director, Tribe Riga, Latvia

Victoria Efimova, PR-director and co-founder, littleMore, Belarus

Viacheslav Nabokov, creative director and co-founder, Kollegi, Russia

Raimonds Platacis, founder and creative visionary, 3ClientAgency, Latvia

Hovhannes Margaryan, creative director, Doping, Armenia

Teodora Migdalovici, founder LoveandLobby, Romania

The 12th White Square Festival is scheduled to take place in Minsk from 15-17 April, where festival attendees will enjoy over 70 masterclasses, lectures, presentations and discussion panels devoted to creative trends in communications, marketing, branding, digital, media held by well-known communication experts. Click here to register!

