White Square International Advertising Festival announces jury

International advertising festival, White Square annually gathers in Minsk, in Eastern Europe, with advertisers from over 30 countries gathering to share new solutions for creative effectiveness.
The Festival welcomes both international and local, network and independent creative agencies, design and digital studios, professionals from different countries, inviting them to compete at the very start of creative festival season. Call for entries to White Square 2020 is now open online on the official website
into seven contest categories: Creative, Branding, Marketing, Digital, Creative Effectiveness, Media, Change for Good.
Entries will be judged offline by six international jury lineups consisting of real stars of global industry with tones of prestigious medals under their belts. White Square 2020 prize-winners will be announced on 17 April.
2020 JuryCreative
Branding
- Vidya Manmohan, executive creative director, Grey Dubai, UAE
- Mischa Schreuder, creative director, Publicis Groupe Netherlands, The Netherlands
- Tristan Daltroff, associated creative director, Buzzman Paris, France
- Evgeny Primachenko, creative director, Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- Hanna Stenwall, copywriter, Nord DDB, Sweden
- Eric Schoeffler, CCO Germany and ECD Europe, Havas Germany, Germany
- Sergey Kozhevnikov, creative director, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Dmitry Apolenis, creative director, AIDA pioneer, Belarus
- Dhruv Warrior, associate creative director, YMLY&R Dubai, UAE
- Tokareshka, creative director, Redberry, Georgia
- Eugene Ivasyuk, CCD, Forte Grey, Belarus/COO, Havas Creative Group, Ukraine
Marketing
- Miguel Viana, founder and creative director, Unlock, Portugal
- Vladislav Derevyannih, brand design director, Voskhod, Russia
- Christian Doering, executive creative director, Dragon Rouge, France
- Giedre Lisauskaite, founder and creative director, BrandWorks, Lithuania
- Christiano Nardo, creative director, Ogilvy Milan, Italy
- Witalij Jackiewicz, creative director, PG Brand Reforming Company, Poland/Belarus
- Andrey Tarakanov, founder and creative director, Tomatdesign, Russia
- Anton Shaporenko, creative director, Aic, Russia
- Francesc Moreto, designer, Interbrand Madrid, Spain
Digital
- Edson Athayde, CEO and CCO, FCB Lisboa, Portugal
- Rivo Raim, partner and CEO, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia
- Anton Melnikov, partner, creative & strategy, e:mg, Russia
- Dorottya Toth, senior copywriter, DDB Budapest, Hungary
- Ruslan Prochakov, managing partner, Primary/J. Walter Thompson Belarus, Belarus
- Kristina Denina, creative director, Contrapunto, Russia
- Kenn van Lijsebeth, creative/PR, TBWA\ Brussels, Belgium
- Draginya Knezi, creative director, ARK Group, Russia
- Francesco Guerrera, group executive creative director, Acqua Group, Italy
- Maksim Zelentsov, creative director, Twiga Touch, Russia
Media
- Christian Waitzinger, VP, Experience Capability Group Lead, Publicis Sapient EMEA/APAC, Germany
- Tijmen Mulder, co-founder Robot Kittens, The Netherlands
- Oleg Palchinsky, creative director, Possible Group, Moscow, Russia
- Julia Dovlatova, executive director, Geometry Prague, Czech Republic,
- Nikita Ermolayev, creative director and founder, Kombinat, Kazakhstan
- Ioana Zamfir, creative director, MRM//MCCann Romania, Romania
- Marko Edfelt, partner and board member, Drama Queen, Finland
- Vitaly Bykov, general director, Redkeds, Russia
- Irina Mushtina, CEO and founder, CF Digital, Ukraine
- Beka Adamashvili, creative director, Leavingstone, Georgia
- Illia Kukharau, creative director, getbob digital agency, Belarus
Change for Good
- Theodora Sklivanaki, general manager, Ambition DDB, Greece/Belarus
- Maciej Lissowski, MD, Agency Warszawa, Poland
- Evgeniya Lysenko, business development director, OMD Media Direction, Russia
- Yaron Farizon, CEO, MediaCom Moscow, Russia/Israel
- Audrius Feigelovicius, strategic planner and MD, Not Perfect | Minsk, Lithuania
- Alexander Papkov, technology director, Media Direction Group, Russia
- Pavel Churkin, CEO, Artox Media Digital Group, Belarus
- Nicoleta Padure, managing partner, Media Concept Store, Romania
- Urmas Lilleorg, CEO, strategic planner and MD, D/V/S/ON, Estonia
- Artem Sinyavsky, chief creative officer, Marvelous, Russia
- Gatis Rozenfelds, executive creative director, Tribe Riga, Latvia
- Victoria Efimova, PR-director and co-founder, littleMore, Belarus
- Viacheslav Nabokov, creative director and co-founder, Kollegi, Russia
- Raimonds Platacis, founder and creative visionary, 3ClientAgency, Latvia
- Hovhannes Margaryan, creative director, Doping, Armenia
- Teodora Migdalovici, founder LoveandLobby, Romania
The 12th White Square Festival is scheduled to take place in Minsk from 15-17 April, where festival attendees will enjoy over 70 masterclasses, lectures, presentations and discussion panels devoted to creative trends in communications, marketing, branding, digital, media held by well-known communication experts. Click here
to register!