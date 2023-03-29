Brits are more unhappy than ever with National Health Service

Overall satisfaction with the NHS fell to 29% in 2022, a 7% drop on 2021, according to a survey published Wednesday, 29 March, from British Social Attitudes (BSA). For the last four decades the BSA has asked a group of about 3,000 people annually what it's like to live in Britain. The UK public expressed the lowest level of satisfaction with the NHS last year since the BSA survey began.

The NHS has been struggling to keep up with demand for years amid an aging population. Problems were exacerbated by the Covid 19 pandemic, which increased the backlog of cases for surgeries and routine appointments, as well as the number of people receiving a late diagnosis.

The system has also been dealing with strikes across the industry from nurses to paramedics, as staff demanded more pay from the government. Several health unions recently put a new pay offer to their members.

Read the full article on the Daily Maverick.