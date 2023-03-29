Brits are more unhappy than ever with National Health Service

The NHS has been struggling to keep up with demand for years amid an aging population. Problems were exacerbated by the Covid 19 pandemic, which increased the backlog of cases for surgeries and routine appointments, as well as the number of people receiving a late diagnosis.
The system has also been dealing with strikes across the industry from nurses to paramedics, as staff demanded more pay from the government. Several health unions recently put a new pay offer to their members.
