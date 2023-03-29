Industries

Brits are more unhappy than ever with National Health Service

29 Mar 2023
Overall satisfaction with the NHS fell to 29% in 2022, a 7% drop on 2021, according to a survey published Wednesday, 29 March, from British Social Attitudes (BSA). For the last four decades the BSA has asked a group of about 3,000 people annually what it's like to live in Britain. The UK public expressed the lowest level of satisfaction with the NHS last year since the BSA survey began.
Source:
Source: Pexels

The NHS has been struggling to keep up with demand for years amid an aging population. Problems were exacerbated by the Covid 19 pandemic, which increased the backlog of cases for surgeries and routine appointments, as well as the number of people receiving a late diagnosis.

The system has also been dealing with strikes across the industry from nurses to paramedics, as staff demanded more pay from the government. Several health unions recently put a new pay offer to their members.

Read the full article on the Daily Maverick.

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
