Tips on planning your next vacation in the Philippines

Here are some tips for you for your next vacation in the Philippines:

Plan ahead

The first and most important step is to plan ahead of time. You should read travel blogs and watch videos so that you know what to expect from the country. Also, keep up with travel advisors for weather updates so that you know about canceled or delayed flights. The Philippines has many tourist attractions and plenty of beaches, so it is good to plan in advance which ones you want to visit and in which order.

Best months to visit

The best season to visit the Philippines is the dry season. Many tourists are attracted to the country during this time. The months from November to April are the best months to visit. This is the time in which you can see all the beautiful attractions and have access to remote islands too. It is advisable to not visit the country in the peak summer season as it is very hot and you may not be able to enjoy your trip the most.

Carry the local currency

You should know about the local currency and keep enough cash with you. You can pay with plastic money at hotels or resorts in Manila, but at other places, locals prefer to take cash. There are no ATMs on the islands so it is good to have plenty of cash handy with you throughout the whole trip.

Things to pack

Apart from clothes according to the weather, there are some things that you must take with you. Pack your sunscreen because the ones you will find here have whitening ingredients. Take a universal adapter, power bank, and portable charger for your gadgets. There can be long power outages, so it is better to be prepared. Also, bring a first aid kit, your prescription medicines, and mosquito repellent. Lastly, pack/wear very comfortable shoes or slippers on the islands.

Taste the local food

Traveling anywhere means that you have to taste the local food in that area. It is an important part of experiencing different cultures. You can enjoy luxury meals at hotels, but don't forget to taste the local street food of the Philippines. Local dishes have a variety of meats in different sauces which are full of taste.

Carry gifts if you are visiting someone

The Philippine culture follows a general rule of taking gifts whenever you go to visit someone. It can be a small souvenir back from your home or anything that conveys that you thought about them. Filipinos give each other things when they visit and they expect the same from you. It shows the feeling of thoughtfulness.