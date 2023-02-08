Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Coal, Oil & Gas News Mozambique

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


TotalEnergies' head met Mozambique President with key gas project at stake

8 Feb 2023
By: Sudip Kar-Gupta
The head of TotalEnergies met Mozambique president Filipe Nyusi on Friday, 3 February to discuss the humanitarian situation in the Cabo Delgado area, where a 2021 attack on civilians led to a key liquefied natural gas (LNG) project being halted.
Mozambique president Filipe Jacinto Nyusi. Source: Mandel Ngan/Pool via Reuters
Mozambique president Filipe Jacinto Nyusi. Source: Mandel Ngan/Pool via Reuters

The French company said on Friday that its chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanne had visited the Cabo Delgado area to review the security and humanitarian situation and that Pouyanne had met the Mozambique president during his trip.

TotalEnergies added it had entrusted Jean-Christophe Rufin, whom it said was an expert in humanitarian action and human rights, with an independent mission to assess the humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado province.

TotalEnergies aims to restart $20bn Mozambique LNG project in 2022
TotalEnergies aims to restart $20bn Mozambique LNG project in 2022

By 1 Feb 2022

Force majeure

TotalEnergies' Mozambique LNG project, valued at $20bn, had to declare 'force majeure' in 2021 due to regional unrest after an insurgent group linked to Islamic State attacked the northern town of Palma.

Force majeure is a clause in contracts that allows parties to walk away when circumstances beyond their control occur, such as terrorist attacks.
"Since 2021, the situation in Cabo Delgado province has improved significantly, thanks in particular to the support provided by the African countries that committed themselves to restore peace and security," Pouyanné said in a statement.

"The mission entrusted to Jean-Christophe Rufin should enable Mozambique LNG's partners to assess whether the current situation allows for a resumption of activities while respecting human rights," he added.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Patrick Pouyanne, TotalEnergies

Related

TotalEnergies about to submit its application to drill for gas along south coast
TotalEnergies about to submit its application to drill for gas along south coast25 Nov 2022
Transparency International seeks probe of Madagascar's lychee market
Transparency International seeks probe of Madagascar's lychee market10 Nov 2022
Analysis: Renewables shift lays bare Africa's energy dilemma
Analysis: Renewables shift lays bare Africa's energy dilemma20 Oct 2022
Source: Reuters. Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni attends a news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Entebbe, Uganda July 26, 2022.
Afreximbank approves $200m for crude pipeline: Uganda presidency4 Oct 2022
Shell and Total Namibia oil discoveries likely in billions of barrels - minister
Shell and Total Namibia oil discoveries likely in billions of barrels - minister6 Sep 2022
DRC oil-blocks auction draws warnings of environmental catastrophe
DRC oil-blocks auction draws warnings of environmental catastrophe29 Jul 2022
TotalEnergies begins production from Ikike field in Nigeria
TotalEnergies begins production from Ikike field in Nigeria25 Jul 2022
TotalEnergies launches sale of stake in Nigerian oil joint venture
TotalEnergies launches sale of stake in Nigerian oil joint venture18 May 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz