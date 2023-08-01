Industries

Africa


Dutchman running from Amsterdam to Kyiv to buy ambulances for Ukraine

1 Aug 2023
A Dutch ultrarunner is running from Amsterdam to Kyiv to raise funds for charity and demonstrate how close the Ukraine war zone is to Western Europe.
Source: Dutch runner Boas Kragtwijk.
Boas Kragtwijk started on 22 July and plans to cover the 2,500km by running around 50km each day for 50 days. The aim is to raise money to buy ambulances that Dutch charity Zeilen van Vrijheid (Sails of Freedom) will take to Ukraine.

"By running from Amsterdam to Ukraine, we can show how close this war really is, and hopefully get people's attention and raise a lot of money," Kragtwijk, 28, said before he embarked on his trip.

Followed by his manager and a photographer in a caravan - in which they will eat and sleep - Kragtwijk is running 40km to 60km per day, depending on the distance between towns.

Kragtwijk, who is currently running through Germany, has not suffered any blisters yet, his manager said by phone on Tuesday, 1 August.

So far - after 10 days and about 500km of running - Kragtwijk has raised 22,000 euros via his Ultra4Ukraine GoFundMe page, nearly enough for one ambulance, which costs 30,000 euros.

Running towards the east, Kragtwijk will pass through Berlin and Warsaw and hopes to reach Kyiv in September.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
