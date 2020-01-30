China building 1,000-bed hospital in 6 days to fight Coronavirus

The government of China is building a new 1,000-bed hospital in only six days to fight the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus in Wuhan City. The new 25,000m2 hospital Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital is being built in the Caidian District in the west of the city to treat patients suspected of contracting the Coronavirus.

Image courtesy of Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu

Since being detected in Wuhan City in December 2019, 170 deaths in China have been confirmed.The new hospital is being built from prefabricated buildings and authorities expect to complete the hospital within six days. They constructed a similar hospital to fight the Sars virus in 2003 and constructed the building in only seven days - the construction team is trying to beat that record.The new Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital is expected to open on 3 February.In photographs released to the media, it appears that over 60 diggers are working on the construction that is being broadcasted live.According to, Wuhan City is building a second hospital to receive patients to ease the pressure due to the shortage of beds. Leishenshan Hospital will be a 1,300-bed facility and is expected to be completed in 15 days.