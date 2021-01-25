Fashion retailer Primark is refusing to sell online - here's why it is right to do so

Irish fast-fashion retailer Primark has no plans to sell its clothes online. This is despite the company warning that lockdown store closures could cost it losses of more than £1bn. The retailer has shut 305 of its 389 global stores - including 190 in the UK. Primark has just announced a 30% sales fall to £2bn in the 16 weeks leading to 2 January, adding that this loss could mean price rises.

SOURCE The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa is an independent source of news and views from the academic and research community. Its aim is to promote better understanding of current affairs and complex issues, and allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversation.

Go to: The Conversation Africa is an independent source of news and views from the academic and research community. Its aim is to promote better understanding of current affairs and complex issues, and allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversation.Go to: https://theconversation.com/africa