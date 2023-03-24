Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Markets & Investment News Chad

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Chad says it has nationalised all assets owned by Exxon Mobil

24 Mar 2023
By: Mahamat Ramadane
Chad has nationalised all the assets and rights including hydrocarbon permits and exploration and production authorisations that belonged to a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil, the Central African nation's energy and hydrocarbons ministry said in a statement on Thursday, 23 March.
Source: Reuters/Sergio Moraes
Source: Reuters/Sergio Moraes

Exxon Mobil said in December that it had closed the sale of its operations in Chad and Cameroon to London-listed Savannah Energy in a $407m deal, but the Chadian government contested the agreement, saying the final terms were different from what Exxon Mobil had presented.

It warned that it may ask courts to block Savannah's purchase of Exxon's assets in the country and take further steps to protect its interests.

Exxon's assets included a 40% stake in Chad's Doba oil project, which comprises seven producing oilfields with combined output of 28,000 barrels per day (bpd).

It also included Exxon's interest in the more than 1,000km (621 mile) Chad/Cameroon pipeline from the landlocked nation to the Atlantic Gulf of Guinea coast through which its crude is exported.

Exxon Mobil and Savannah Energy were not immediately available for comment.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

Related

Exxon seeks to unblock stalled sale in 'challenging' Nigeria - top executive
Exxon seeks to unblock stalled sale in 'challenging' Nigeria - top executive6 Mar 2023
Niger to see first exports from new $2.5bn oil pipeline in mid-2023
Niger to see first exports from new $2.5bn oil pipeline in mid-202320 Oct 2022
Portugal's Galp says security a must in Mozambique to build LNG plants
Portugal's Galp says security a must in Mozambique to build LNG plants8 Apr 2022
Shell hits oil and gas in Namibian offshore well
Shell hits oil and gas in Namibian offshore well25 Jan 2022
A Galp Energia refinery is seen near Sines, file. Reuters/Rafael Marchante
Exclusive-Galp to hold off on LNG investment until Mozambique ensures security15 Jun 2021
Stability is key for supermajor investment in Africa
Stability is key for supermajor investment in Africa15 Nov 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz