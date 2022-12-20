Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Fintech News Central African Republic

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


CAR delays crypto token listing, cites 'market conditions'

20 Dec 2022
By: Rachel Savage and Elizabeth Howcroft
The Central African Republic, which adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in April, said on Monday, 19 December, it had delayed listing its national cryptocurrency token, citing "current market conditions" and "marketing reasons".
Source: 123dartist ©
Source: 123dartist © za.fotolia.com

A plan to list the Sango Coin on as-yet unspecified crypto exchanges has been shelved until the first quarter, according to a statement posted in the coin's official Telegram channel. Also delayed is a "release" that would allow coin holders to sell up to 5% of their coins, which are currently "locked" for a year and unable to be sold.

Asked about a government initiative to allow foreign investors to buy citizenship for $60,000 worth of Sango Coins, an unidentified moderator on the channel said "more updates about this will be made next month".

The initiative was blocked as unconstitutional in August by the country's top court.

The war-torn country launched the Sango in July aiming to raise almost $1bn over the next year, according to its investment website, despite questions about its transparency and a downturn in global crypto markets.

Only $1.66m worth of the Sango has been sold, after achieving about 7.9% of its first sale target and just 0.01% of its second so far, according to Reuters calculations based on data on the Sango website.

Pick n Pay pilots cryptocurrency payments in 39 stores
Pick n Pay pilots cryptocurrency payments in 39 stores

1 Nov 2022

Investors spooked

Central African Republic, with poor access to the internet and electricity, became the first African state to make Bitcoin legal tender in April, following El Salvador in September 2021.

More than $2tn has been wiped off the cryptocurrency market since its peak in November 2021, according to CoinGecko data. Investors have been spooked by the collapse of several crypto firms, including major exchange FTX last month, rising interest rates and recession fears.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: bitcoin, cryptocurrencies

Related

Source: Supplied. Alice Tomdio, chief financial officer at Yellow Card Financial.
Paving the way for women in crypto15 Dec 2022
Pick n Pay pilots cryptocurrency payments in 39 stores
Pick n Pay pilots cryptocurrency payments in 39 stores1 Nov 2022
Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration, 10 August 2022. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
South African crypto platforms must be licensed in 2023 - regulator20 Oct 2022
Source:
SA's digital payment adoption gains momentum19 Sep 2022
Is Bitcoin prepared to march to the beat of the global sustainability agenda?
Is Bitcoin prepared to march to the beat of the global sustainability agenda?7 Jul 2022
Signage is seen outside of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in Washington, DC, US, 30 August 2020. Reuters/Andrew Kelly
US CFTC charges SA company with record $1.7bn bitcoin fraud1 Jul 2022
Source:
Kenya and South Africa offer insights into digital economy challenges and alternatives29 Jun 2022
Source:
Crypto crash: market volatility is testing investor will but crypto-enthusiasts still see a future for the asset class29 Jun 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz