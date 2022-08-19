Your ultimate air travel checklist for a stress-free trip to Iceland

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

Get the right type of flight

Choosing the right type of flight is essential for a stress-free trip to Iceland. If you're flying from the United States, you'll want to make sure you book a direct flight. Flying direct will not only save you time, but it will also give you peace of mind knowing that you won't have to worry about making any connections. One easy way to find cheap flights to Iceland is by using online travel agencies like Expedia or Orbitz, which allow you to compare prices and find specials. Another great option for travellers who don't want to spend much money is finding cheaper tickets by purchasing tickets in advance and searching discount airlines like JetBlue or Southwest Airlines. If you're really trying to save money and are flexible with your departure dates, consider getting last-minute deals on various airlines like Delta or American Airlines.

Plan your trip in advance

Planning your trip in advance is the best way to ensure a stress-free and enjoyable experience. By doing some research ahead of time, you can make sure you pack everything you need and you have the travel information you need when you arrive.

Understand Iceland's unique requirements

If you're planning on flying to Iceland, there are a few things you should know before you go. For starters, all travellers must have a valid passport. You'll also need to make sure your vaccinations are up to date, as Iceland requires proof of certain vaccinations for entry. Additionally, it's important to be aware of the country's customs regulations - specifically, what items you're allowed to bring into the country. To make sure your trip is as smooth as possible, be sure to check out this air travel checklist!

Prepare for delays and cancellations

Before you even start packing your bags, it's important to mentally prepare for the possibility of delays and cancellations. Keep in mind that air travel is often unpredictable, and things beyond your control can happen. By being prepared for the worst, you can help reduce your stress levels and enjoy your trip even more. Here are a few things to keep in mind

Make sure you pack all essentials

No matter where you're traveling, there are some essentials you always need to pack. For a trip to Iceland, make sure you pack comfortable clothes (layers are key!), a good pair of walking shoes, your camera and charger, any medications you need, and your passport and travel documents. Don't forget any adapters you might need for Icelandic outlets!

Choose the right carry-on bag

When it comes to air travel, one of the most important things you can do is choose the right carry-on bag. A good carry-on bag will make your life so much easier and help you avoid any potential travel disasters.

Choose seats wisely

When it comes to picking your seat on the plane, there are a few things you should keep in mind. If you're traveling with a partner or friend, try to book seats next to each other. If you're traveling solo, aim for an aisle seat so you can easily get up and stretch your legs. And if you have any special needs, be sure to let the airline know in advance so they can accommodate you.



