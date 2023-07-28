Industries

Telecoms News Uganda

MTN launches first 5G network in Uganda

28 Jul 2023
By: Elias Biryabarema
MTN Uganda, a unit of South African-based MTN Group, on Friday launched the first 5G network in the east African country.
Kampala, Uganda. Source: Keith Kasaija/Unsplash
Kampala, Uganda. Source: Keith Kasaija/Unsplash

MTN has Uganda's largest subscriber base at around 15 million. It chiefly competes with a local unit of Bharti Airtel.

5G offers faster data speeds and lower latency or response time.

MTN SA expands energy options with advanced tech for sustainable power
MTN SA expands energy options with advanced tech for sustainable power

27 Jun 2023

Sylvia Mulinge, MTN Uganda's CEO said the company planned to roll out full 5G coverage in the capital Kampala by the end of 2024 and that over the next two years all its base sites in major cities would also be converted to 5G.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
