Barrows to build 4 new business parks in Mauritius

Barrows, the provider of hotel investment and advisory services for hotels in the Middle East and Africa, is developing new commercial business parks in Mauritius.

The Business Parks will feature 80 commercial/industrial multi-use units for sale, which are suitable for use as: office, showroom, storage, studio, light manufacturing, and small enterprises activities. Sizes of the units vary between 35.5 and 71m2 with secure on-site parking provided. These new commercial business parks will be developed on four locations in Mauritius.

The Business Parks benefits from access to an well-established infrastructure network with access to features such as: high speed (fibre optic) internet and telephone, single and three phase electricity, close proximity to public transport and major roads, commercial shopping centre, banks, post office, schools, gym as well as a number of other amenities and services within a five minute drive.

Barrows Commercial acquires land positions in the immediate vicinity of main roads. The position is strategic choice and always located in areas with high traffic intensity, said CEO Erwin Jager.

